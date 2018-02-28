Police blotter for the March 2 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 25:

Amanda Lopez, 24, of 104 Gale Ave., Meriden, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Juan Salgado-Negron, 27, of 460 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Christian Pagan, 24, of 26 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Kirk Skinner, 26, of 121 Orchard St., New Haven, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with violation of a protective order, sixth degree larceny, and third degree burglary. In a separate incident, Skinner was charged with violation of a protective order, third degree assault, and second degree threatening.

Michael Flaherty, 47, of 500 Pleasant St. Southington, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with third degree abuse and intentional cruelty to a person.

Jeffrey P. Stokarski, 43, of 115 Wedgewood Dr., Waterbury, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with third degree robbery and sixth degree larceny. In two separate incidents, Stokarski was charged with first degree robbery and fifth degree larceny. In another incident, Stokarski was charged with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny.

Aaron Coach, 34, of 22 Chestnut Grove Rd., Watertown, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carley Phillips, 27, of 22 Chestnut Grove Rd., Watertown, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard H. Hancock, 43, of 55 Sugar St., Newtown, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Lelanee Ma, 42, of 180 Meriden Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Amanda Eidukaityte, 18, of 50 Dale Ave., Wolcott, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and failure to have headlights.

Francis J. Hinman, 60, of 67 Country Lane, Meriden, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

Jeffrey A. Couture, 37, of 81 Bushnell St., Terryville, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with second degree larceny.

Cheyenne Ravenell, 20, of 117 Kensington Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Kimberly Genova, 28, of 30 Platt Dr., Prospect, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drug, failure to drive in the proper lane, and evading responsibility.

Christopher Andrea, 18, of 217 Citizens Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

James Cardinal, 34, of 36 Carroll St., Naugatuck, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with violation of probation. In three separate incidents, Cardinal was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Joshua Herrera, 19, of 27 Reilly Pl, Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with failure to insure motor vehicle, misuse of marker plate(s), operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operatin a motor vehicle without a licens, possession of narcotics, possession of less than half ounce of marijuana. In a separate incident, Herrera was charged with probation violation.

Dylan Niliaryee, 27, of 166 Mill St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with third degree assault and breach of peace.

David Jaros, 24, of 52 Meeting House Village, Meriden, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, traveling too fast, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos Rodriguez, 45, of 163 Southmayd Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Joshoel Z. Mullen, 33, of 198 Echo Lake Rd., Watertown, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Jonathan Alvarado, 39, of 37 Pearl St., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with littering, failure to drive in the proper lane, driving under the influence of alcohol or drug, illegal storage of narcotics, two counts of possession of narcotics, and two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Matthew Cordani, 28, of 153 Butler Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drug and failure to maintain lane.

Clayton Nogiec, 21, of 105 Delmar Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shuni Plaskett, 41, of 31 Claremont St., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drug.