Miscellaneous listings for the March 2 edition

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

SOUTHINGTON

EVERYTHING GOES CHARITY AUCTION. 6:15 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Church hall, 248 Savage St. Auction begins at 7:15 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes entry into door prizes, including a 32-inch LED HDTV, along with wine tasting, instant auction raffle, and mystery treasure chest. Hosted by the Southington Lions Club. Proceeds benefit Southington Lions Club eye research and community services projects. Contact: Bruce Vagts at (860) 628-4861.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

SOUTHINGTON

CONNECTICUT IN THE GREAT WAR. 6:30 p.m. at the Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Presented y Christine Pittsley, project director for the Remembering World War I community archiving project and several CT State Library initiatives. Topics will include Southington’s involvement in WWI, including Gov. Marcus Holcomb, Clark Brothers, and other Southington manufacturing that played a pivotal role. For info, contact southingtonhistory.org or call (860) 621-4811.

NOW thru MARCH 20

SOUTHINGTON

WHO IS MY RELIGIOUS NEIGHBOR. Tuesdays, Feb. 20 to March 30, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. program, at Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St. Open to the public. Suggested donation $5. Lenten series includes representatives from Hindu, Jainism, Unitarian Universalist, Society of Friends (Quaker), and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Mormon). More info or to RSVP, contact church office at (860) 628-5595 or FCCSouthington.org.

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

SOUTHINGTON

STOP AN OPIOID OVERDOSE – NARCAN TRAINING. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southington Police Department, 69 Lazy Ln. Sponsored by the STEPS Coalition. Ana Gopoian, the facilitator of Southington’s Hope & Support Group will present this free community event. Learn how to give someone a second chance at life. Beacon Pharmacy will be facilitating Narcan (Naloxone) training and disseminating free Naloxone kits. To register, email Megan Albanese at albanesem@southington.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

SOUTHINGTON

SEF’S SPRING FOR EDUCATION GALA. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Mountain Room at Mount Southington. The Southington Education Foundation (SEF) gala returns after a 3-year hiatus. Tickets cost $50 per person ($40 for Southington Public School staff) and includes buffet dinner, live music by The Damn Hippies, cash bar, and silent/live auctions. Proceeds benefit SEF. Sponsorships available, call Michelle LeBrun-Griffin at griffin05@live.com. Online registration at southingtoneducationfoundation.org/gala.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 3 and 17; April 7, 21, and 28; May, 5, 12, and 19; June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; July 7, 14, 21, and 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 3 and 17; Dec. 1 and 15. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.