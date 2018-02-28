Ice Hockey: Controversial injury could cost the Warrior-Knights

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Injuries couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Warrior-Knights. Seconds after Drew Booth assisted Southington’s game-tying goal in Saturday’s game against Conard, he was drilled into the boards by an opponent and left laying on the ice in a pool of blood with a serious head injury.

The play resulted in a five-minute major penalty, but Booth is one of Hall-Southington’s key contributors and could be out for rest of the season.

Hall-Southington coach Brian Cannon said that Booth was on the wrong end of one of the worst cheap shots he had ever seen taken in hockey.

“They can go out and bang each other up, but this was so far beyond the pale,” said Cannon. “It was something that we feared could always happen, and we talked to the referees before the game about that player, trying to keep something like this from happening.”

Cannon said that the co-op team showed up flat, deflated, and unfocused in their regular season finale against Sheehan on Monday, largely in part to the effects of Booth’s injury, and wrapped up the regular season by going 1-2-1 in their last four games. But now they have the CCC South Tournament. The second-seeded Warrior-Knights will host a team that they swept during the regular season, No. 3 EO-Smith Tolland (9-10-1), in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 1.

Cannon said that the biggest thing for this team heading into the game is showing up with a strong effort.

“We’ve got to come back with our high-energy, high-pace, high-pressure game and see what we can do with it,” said Cannon. “We make ourselves a lot of chances. We’re not always good about finishing our chances, but we’re generally good at creating them.”

If the Warrior-Knights win their first postseason contest, the Warrior-Knights will play in the final on Saturday, Mar. 3 at Trinity College in Hartford. Pairings for the state tournaments are to be announced by the CIAC by noon on Friday, Mar. 2.

Hall-Southington finished with an overall record of 11-7-2 (6-4 home, 5-3-2 away), going 4-2-1 against Division II teams and 7-5-1 against Division III teams. The Warrior-Knights also finished as runner-up to Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (12-7, 8-2) in the CCC South with a divisional record of 6-3-1.

Farmington Valley

FEB. 19—The Warrior-Knights began last week by suffering their largest loss of the season after falling, 6-2, to Farmington Valley at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor. Farmington Valley is currently the top team in Division II.

The Generals held a two-goal advantage before the Warrior-Knights rallied back to knot the score with a pair of goals midway through the second period. However, it didn’t take long for the Generals to break the tie and cruise to a victory with four consecutive scores coming late in the second and midway through the third.

Miles Aronow netted Hall-Southington’s lone two goals. Jake Albert and Drew Booth contributed with assists. Hall-Southington took 22 shots on goal and saved 28 shots in the net, committing the lone two penalties in the contest.

Win vs. WMRP

FEB. 21—A couple days later, the Warrior-Knights ended their two-game skid with their sixth shutout of the season, blanking divisional WMRP, 2-0, at home.

Following two scoreless periods, the Warrior-Knights broke the silence midway through the third. Jacob Moore found Andrew Mitchell at the top of the key, who then dumped the puck towards the net. Off a rebound, Christian Mohr shoved the loose puck in for the game’s first score. Graham Kennedy capped off the win with an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left.

Harry Freda finished with 21 saves in the net. Hall-Southington took 26 shots on goal and committed four of the seven penalties in the contest.

Tie at Conard

FEB. 24—The Warrior-Knights capped off the week on Saturday with a chippy 1-1 tie against Conard at the Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford. The Chieftains are currently fourth in Division II. Hall-Southington played as the visiting team.

The Chieftains hit the back of the net first with a goal late in the first period. Mitchell saved the Warrior-Knights a loss by tying the game with a score on an assist by Booth with 2:10 remaining in regulation.

Zach Monti (15) and Freda (7) combined for 22 saves in the net. Hall-Southington took 37 shots on goal and committed six of the 13 penalties in the contest. Both teams were handed a major penalty each.

Loss vs. Sheehan

FEB. 26—Hall-Southington closed out the regular season with a 6-3 loss to Sheehan at home on Monday, Feb. 26.

The Titans took a 4-1 lead late into the second period until the Warrior-Knights cut the deficit to one with back-to-back goals in the final seconds of the second and midway through the third. But it wasn’t enough. The Titans added two more goals for insurance with under a minute remaining in regulation.

Nate Zmarlicki, Brendan Moore, and Michael DiPietro each scored a goal in the game. Albert (2) and Kennedy contributed with assists.

Freda (13) and Monti (14) combined for 27 saves in the net. Hall-Southington took 30 shots on goal and committed seven of the 11 penalties in the contest.

