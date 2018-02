Fire report for the March 2 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 33incidents from Monday, Feb. 12 to Monday, Feb. 19:

Monday, Feb. 12

7:40:37 p.m., 23 Pinehurst Crossing, Smoke detector activation

Tuesday, Feb. 13

12:37:31 a.m., Old Mountain Rd. and County Rd., Vehicle Accident

2:45:47 p.m., 745 Main St., Edson House, Dispatched and cancelled en route

5:37:38 p.m., 240 Dunham St., Smoke detector activation

8:04:02 p.m., 150 Burritt St., Lock-out Building

8:17:52 p.m., 314 Blue Hills Dr., Lock-out Building

Wednesday, Feb. 14

2:07:43 p.m., 47 Crescent St., Medical assist, assist EMS

2:08:39 p.m., 165 Jude Ln., Medical assist, assist EMS

6:46:40 p.m., 1259 Queen St., No Incident found on arrival

Thursday, Feb. 15

6:30:32 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service Call

7:37:06 p.m., 231 Farmingberry Dr., Building fire

Friday, Feb. 16

4:56:53 p.m., 802 West St., Gulf, Vehicle accident

6:09:37 p.m., 33 Riverside Dr., CO incident

11:47:23 p.m., 469 Laning St., Lock-out Building

Saturday, Feb. 17

6:13:08 p.m., Oakland Rd. and Berlin Ave., Vehicle Accident

8:02:30 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

8:17:57 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

9:01:49 p.m., County Rd. and Farmingberry, No Incident found on arrival

10:44:15 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

Sunday, Feb. 18

12:00:58 a.m., 1123 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

2:12:56 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

10:22:53 a.m., 420 Queen St., Wood ‘n Tap, Arcing, shorted electrical

11:54:36 a.m., 43 Academy St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:23:50 p.m., 1444 Flanders Rd., No Incident found on arrival

6:28:16 p.m., 1123 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid

10:56:57 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, HazMat release investigation

Monday, Feb. 19