Weekly scoreboard for the March 2 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 25.

Wrestling

CT State Open

Friday, Feb. 23 to Saturday, Feb. 24

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

Team results—(85 teams) 1, Danbury, 149.5; 2 (tie), Bristol Eastern, Killingly, Fairfield Warde, 95; 5, Southington, 94.5; 6, Xavier, 90.5; 7, Fitch 75; 8, Foran, 71.5; 9, New Milford, 70; 10, New Canaan, 59.5; 11, Hand, 53.5; 12, East Hartford, 51.5; 13, Tolland, 51; 14 (tie), Montville and New London, 44; 16, Granby, 43; 17, Trumbull, 42.5; 18, Simsbury, 42; 19, Westhill, 41; 20, Platt, 38; 21, Ridgefield, 37; 22, Wilton, 36.5; 23, Ellis Tech, 36; 24 (tie), Northwestern and Branford, 35; 26, Amity, 34; 27, Bethel, 32; 28, Windham, 31; 29 (tie), Ledyard, Newtown, and Morgan 29; 32, Barlow, 27.5; 33, Manchester, 27; 34 (tie), Gilbert and Suffield 26; 36 (tie), Stratford and Maloney, 24; 38, Jonathan Law, 23; 39, EO Smith, 22.5; 40, Middletown, 21.5; 41 (tie), Haddam-Killingworth and Somers, 21; 43 (tie), Glastonbury, Guilford, and Staples, 20; 46, Berlin, 19; 47, Lyman Memorial-Windham Tech, 17.5; 48 (tie), East Lyme and Shelton, 16; 50, Bristol Central, 15; 51 (tie), Avon and Hall, 13; 53 (tie), Fairfield Ludlowe, NFA, and Wethersfield, 11; 56 (tie), Derby, Nonnewaug, Norwalk, and RHAM, 10; 60 (tie), East Catholic, Stamford, and Notre Dame-Fairfield, 9; 63 (tie), East Haven, Stafford, and Watertown, 8; 66 (tie), McMahon, Conard, Griswold, and Notre Dame-West Haven, 7; 70 (tie), Bacon Academy, Farmington, Greenwich, and St. Bernard-Norwich Tech, 6; 74 (tie), Coventry and South Windsor, 5; 76 (tie), Enfield, Pomperaug, Valley Regional, New Fairfield, and Portland, 3; 81 (tie), Fairfield Prep, Goodwin Tech, Masuk, New Britain, and Waterford, 2.

PLACE WINNERS

106—Championship: Travis Longo, Wilton, dec. Thomas Finn, Simsbury, 4-1. Third place: Dan Charron, Killingly, dec. Naje Powell-Keyton, New London, 5-0. Fifth place: Elijah Cyr, Middletown, dec. Tyler Johnson, Danbury, 3-2.

113—Championship: Jarod Kosman, Fitch, dec. Alejandro Garcia, Windham, 7-3. Third place: Jordon Champagne, Bristol Eastern, dec. Parker Sutton, Glastonbury, 4-2 (sudden victory). Fifth place: Louis Bradley, Morgan, dec. Ben Leblanc, Danbury, 8-5.

120—Championship: Ryan Jack, Danbury, dec. William Chase Parrot, Westhill, 6-2. Third place: Brandon Leonard, New Milford, major dec. Angelo Folino, Northwestern, 11-3. Fifth place: Christopher Trelli, Bristol Central, pin Mike Charron, Killingly, 1:24.

126—Championship: Melquisedec Ortiz, New Milford, dec. Sean Johnson, Ellis Tech, 3-2. Third place: Justin Mastroianni, New Canaan, major dec. Jacob Cardozo, Southington, 14-5. Fifth place: Thomas Mazur, Westhill, major dec. Keldon Larose, Guilford, 12-1.

132—Championship: Noah Caskey, Montville, dec. Demetre Carnot, Maloney, 7-2. Third place: Alex Steele, Fairfield Warde, dec. Kyle Fields, Danbury, 6-2. Fifth place: James Lunt, Xavier, major dec. Mark Hartmann, Hand, 14-3.

138—Championship: Ryan Angers, Tolland, dec. Tyler Sung, New Canaan, 7-2. Third place: Shamar Schand, Manchester, dec. Shaun Wagner, Southington, 10-3. Fifth place: Matthew Ryan, Trumbull, dec. Tyler Schultz, New Milford, 5-2.

145—Championship: AJ Kovacs, Danbury, pin Zack Burgess, Killingly, 3:52. Third place: Timothy Roberts, East Hartford, dec. Everett Minevich, East Lyme, 7-3. Fifth place: Austin Robertson, Fitch, def. Hunter Adams, Suffield, forfeit.

152—Championship: Ryan Luth, Foran, dec. Cooper Fleming, Granby, 13-8. Third place: Matthew Rothman, Amity, def. Tagan Welch, Southington, forfeit. Fifth place: John Nieroda, Suffield, pin Justin Marshall, Bristol Eastern, 1:46.

160—Championship: Izaake Zuckerman, Fairfield Warde, dec. Michael Angers, Tolland, 4-3. Third place: Jeffrey Suschana, Somers, dec. Simon Preston, Ridgefield, 5-0. Fifth place: Michael Barrett, Bristol Eastern, dec. Joshua Schwartz, Northwestern, 2-0.

170—Championship: Ryan Devivo, Xavier, dec. Paul Calo, Southington, 6-4. Third place: Gino Baratta, Danbury, dec. Derek Turner, Killingly, 5-1. Fifth place: Carson Licastri, Joel Barlow, def. Mason Laflam, Lyman Memorial-Windham Tech, forfeit.

182—Championship: Ben Stratton, Platt, pin Zach Caffrey, Killingly, 1:55. Third place: Isaiah Rivera, EO Smith, dec. Benjamin Kibby, Granby, 5-4. Fifth place: Dylan Sousa, Xavier, major dec. Jackson King, Simsbury, 11-3.

195—Championship: Joe Gjinaj, Fairfield Warde, dec. Trinidad Gonzalez, Bristol Eastern, 4-1 (tie-breaker). Third place: Jacob Commander, New London, dec. Ray Weiner, Shelton, 3-1. Fifth place: Brett Nutter, Trumbull, dec. Kevin Brocksom, Jonathan Law, 5-3.

220—Championship: Dakota Grover, Fitch, pin Isaiah Jiminian, East Hartford, 3:14. Third place: Nick Tibbetts, Montville, pin Qasim Khan, Foran, 2:53. Fifth place: Nicholas Cote, Bethel, dec. Kyle Zalewski, Branford, 7-5.

285—Championship: Michael Burchell, Hand, pin Sergio Ferreira, Stratford, 4:00. Third place: Richard Mullaney, Ledyard, dec. George Harrington, Staples, 4-2 (tie-breaker). Fifth place: Joe Zeller, Newtown, dec. Austin Daley, Morgan, 3-1 (sudden victory)

*Top 6 earn medals. Top 5 qualify for the New England Championship in Providence, R.I. on March 2-3. Sixth place is an alternate.

Click here for individual results, posted by Flo Wrestling): State Open wrestling bracket

Gymnastics

Class L Championship

Saturday, Feb. 24

At Pomperaug HS, Southbury

Team results++—(8 teams, 1, Greenwich, 145.425; 2, Trumbull, 140.9; 3, Fairfield Ludlowe, 134.5; 4, Newtown, 131.15; 5, Glastonbury, 130.225; 6, Southington, 126.1; 7, Staples, 125.625; 8, NFA, 123.25.

SHS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS*

Vault (32.75)—1, Natalie Reeves, 8.275; 2, Mychele Vaillancourt, 8.2; 3, Jen Thai, 8.175; 4, Rachel Williams, 8.1.

Bars (30.7)—1, Reeves, 8.2; 2, Thai, 7.75; 3, Williams, 7.45; 4, Kat Rothstein, 7.3.

Beam (30.95)—1, Reeves, 8.0; 2, Kaylin Leifert, 7.75; 3, Rothstein, 7.7; 4, Williams, 7.5.

Floor (31.7)—1, Rothstein, 8.05; 2, Natalie Reeves, 8.0; 3, Thai, 7.925; Williams, 7.725.

++The top 4 scoring teams at the divisional meets (Class L, M, S, will qualify to compete in the CT State Open team competition.

Regular Season

Farmington 133.9, Southington 132.55*

Monday, Feb. 26

At American Gymnastics Center, Southington

Vault

Farmington (33.45)—1, Karissa Rovella, 8.7; 2, Anna Mihalek, 8.4; 3, Dayna Deakin, 8.2; 4, Lily Roy, 8.15.

Southington (32.65)—1, Natalie Reeves, 8.25; 2, Mychele Vaillancourt, 8.2; 3 (tie, Rachel Williams, Kaylin Leifert, and Jen Thai, 8.1.

Bars

FHS (33.15)—1, Rovella, 9.15; 2, Mihalek, 8.4; 3, Gabrielle Butler, 8.05; 4, Deakin, 7.55.

SHS (33.55)—1, Reeves, 8.7; 2, Williams, 8.6; 3, Thai, 8.25; 4, Kat Rothstein, 8.0.

Beam

FHS (32.9)—1, Rovella, 8.9; 2, Mihalek, 8.3; 3, Butler, 8.2; 4, Deakin, 7.5.

SHS (32.3)—1, Rothstein, 8.45; 2, Williams, 8.3; 3, Reeves, 7.95; 4, Vaillancourt, 7.6.

Floor

FHS (34.4)—1, Rovella, 9.2; 2, Mihalek, 8.85; 3, Deakin, 8.25; 4, Sophia Bottalico, 8.1.

SHS (34.05)—1, Williams, 8.95; 2, Reeves, 8.85; 3, Rothstein, 8.2; 4, Thai, 8.05.

All-Around

1, Karissa Rovella, FHS, 35.95; 2 (tie, Rachel Williams, SHS, and Anna Mihalek, FHS, 33.95; 4, Natalie Reeves, SHS, 33.75; 5, Kat Rothstein, SHS, 32.55; 6, Dayna Deakin, FHS, 31.5; 7, Kaylin Leifert, SHS, 30.0; 8, Jen Thai, SHS, 28.95; 9, Mychele Vaillancourt, 28.6.

Records—SHS, 1-4.

Girls Basketball

Class LL Tournament

First Round

Glastonbury 61, Southington 54

Monday, Feb. 26

At Southington

Glastonbury 14 14 14 17 — 61

Southington 15 08 14 17 — 54

GLASTONBURY (61)—Rachel Roman, 1-0-2; Jaci Budaj, 0-0-0; Claire Scalise, 1-0-3; Sydney Baird, 2-0-4; Lyndsey Newhouse, 0-1-1; Rebecca McCarthy, 0-0-0; Juliann Mikolito, 0-0-0; Chelsea Tacey, 3-0-9; Aleigha Partee, 7-2-17; Leah Schneider, 0-0-0; Charlotte Basset, 6-3-17; Jill Margagliese, 0-0-0; Ally Haddad, 3-0-6; Hannah O’Leary, 0-0-0. Totals: 24-6-61.

SOUTHINGTON (30)—Julia Collins, 0-0-0; Bri Harris, 0-2-2; Livvy Pizzitola, 0-0-0; Marissa Imme, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Kiley Cristman, 0-0-0; Alli Carr, 3-0-6; Madison Hulten, 2-0-4; Kelley Marshall, 0-6-6, Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 11-11-36; Taylor Starr, 0-0-0. Totals: 15-19-54.

Three point field goals— GHS (7) : Scalise, Tacey (3), Partee, Basset (2). S HS (3) : Wadolowski (3).

Records—GHS (No. 20), 13-10. SHS (No. 13), 16-7.

Boys Basketball

CCC Tournament

First Round

Southington 35, Wethersfield 30

Thursday, Feb. 22

At Wethersfield HS

Southington 11 08 06 10 — 35

Wethersfield 09 06 08 07 — 30

SOUTHINGTON (35)—Ryan Gesnaldo, 1-2-5; Colin Burdette, 2-0-4; Andrew Lohneiss, 4-0-10; Jeremy Mercier, 2-1-5; Cam Clynes, 2-0-5; Tim O’Shea, 1-0-2; Adam Hunter, 2-0-4. Totals: 14-3-35.

WETHERSFIELD (30)—Noel Lopez, 1-0-3; Derek Tenney, 3-0-7; Dante Burgos, 0-0-0; Timothy Blaisdell, 0-1-1; Joe Luiz, 0-0-0; Nicholas Arcata, 0-0-0; Jimmy Sullivan, 5-0-10; Mike Mozzicato, 1-0-2; Connor Pace, 3-1-7. Totals: 13-2-30.

Three point field goals— SHS (4) : Gesnaldo, Lohneiss (2), Clynes. WHS (2) : Lopez, Tenny.

Records—SHS (No. 11), 15-6. WHS (No. 6), 16-5.

Quarterfinals

Simsbury 55, Southington 43

Saturday, Feb. 24

At Bulkeley HS, Hartford

Southington 09 07 15 12 — 43

Simsbury 11 11 18 15 — 55

SOUTHINGTON (43)—Ryan Gesnaldo, 0-2-2; Colin Burdette, 5-0-10; Andrew Lohneiss, 8-1-19; Jeremy Mercier, 2-2-6; Cam Clynes, 0-3-3; Tim O’Shea, 1-0-2; Adam Hunter, 0-0-0; Billy Wadolowski, 0-1-1. Totals: 16-8-43.

SIMSBURY (55)—Jack McNally, 6-0-17; Jackson Butler, 3-4-13; Ralph Gilliard, 2-4-8; Riley Griffiths, 2-1-5; Jordan Valentino, 4-1-9; Brenden Gallagher, 1-0-3; Justin Matthews, 0-0-0. Totals: 18-10-55.

Three point field goals— Southington (2) : Lohneiss (2). Simsbury (9) : McNally (5), Butler (3), Gallagher.

Records—Southington (No. 11), 15-7. Simsbury (No. 3), 20-2.

Regular Season

Southington 51, NW Catholic 49*

(Overtime)

Monday, Feb. 19

At Southington

NW Catholic 15 13 06 09/6 — 49

Southington 07 12 14 10/8 — 51

NW CATHOLIC (49)—Luca Mirabello, 5-1-13; Luke Fox, 5-2-15; Nicholas Gomeay, 1-0-2; DeAnte Anderson, 1-1-3; Shane Rice, 1-0-3; Johah Obi, 2-1-5; Guy Ragland, 3-2-8. Totals: 18-7-49.

SOUTHINGTON (53)—Ryan Gesnaldo, 1-0-3; Colin Burdette, 2-0-4; Andrew Lohneiss, 9-0-21; Jeremy Mercier, 7-1-16; Cam Clynes, 1-0-2; Tim O’Shea, 2-1-5; Adam Hunter, 0-0-0. Totals: 22-2-51.

Three point field goals— NWC (6) : Mirabello (2), Fox (3), Rice. SHS (5) : Gesnaldo, Lohneiss (3), Mercier.

Records—NWC, 12-8. SHS, 14-6.

Ice Hockey

Farmington Valley 6, Hall-Southington 1

Monday, Feb. 19

At Loomis Chaffee rink, Windsor

Hall-Southington 00 02 00 — 02

Farmington Valley 01 03 02 — 06

First period—1, Eric Schweitzer (Tim Arena), FV, 5:44.

Second period—2, Owen Lacourciere (Arena, Schweitzer), FV, 14:01; 3, Miles Aronow (Jake Albert), H-S, 11:15; 4, Miles Aronow (Drew Booth), H-S, 7:41; 5, Kyle Kadziolka, FV, 3:25; 6, Schweitzer (Arena), FV, 1:31.

Third period—7, Lacourciere (Arena, Schweitzer), FV, 11:00; 8, Arena (Schweitzer, Lacourciere), FV, 7:54.

Penalties—H-S, 2 (4:00). FV, none.

Shots—H-S, 22. FV, 34.

Saves—H-S, 28. FV, 21.

Records—H-S, 10-6-1. FV, 16-1-1.

Hall-Southington 2, WMRP 0

Wednesday, Feb. 21

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

WMRP 00 00 00 — 00

Hall-Southington 00 00 02 — 02

First period—No scoring.

Second period—No scoring.

Third period—1, Christian Mohr (Andrew Mitchell, Jacob Mohr), H-S, 6:06; 2, Graham Kennedy, H-S, 0:10.

Penalties—WMRP, 3 (6:00). H-S, 4 (8:00).

Shots—WMRP, 21. H-S, 24.

Saves—Jake Peckrul, WMRP, 22. Harry Freda, H-S, 21.

Records—WMRP, 11-7-1. H-S, 11-6-1.

Hall-Southington 1, Conard 1

(Overtime)

Saturday, Feb. 24

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Hall-Southington 00 00 01/0 — 01

Conard 01 00 00/0 — 01

First period—1, Paul Wilson (Liam Lacroix, Briant Caron), CHS, 3:45.

Second period—No scoring.

Third period—2, Andrew Mitchell (Drew Booth), H-S, 2:10.

Overtime—No scoring.

Penalties—H-S, 6 (20:00). CHS, 7 (17:00)

Shots—H-S, 37. CHS, 23.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 15; Harry Freda, H-S, 7. Shea Henderson, CHS, 36.

Records—H-S, 11-6-2. CHS, 10-8-1.

Sheehan 6, Hall-Southington 3

Monday, Feb. 26

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Sheehan 01 03 02 — 06

Hall-Southington 00 02 01 — 03

First period—1, Joe Romano (Anthony Romano, Remo Capello), SHS, 11:35.

Second period—2, Nate Zmarlicki (Jake Albert, Graham Kennedy), H-S, 12:37; 3, Dayton Aldrege (Tyler Jackson), SHS, 12:22; 4, Jake Festa (Nick Gonsalves), SHS, 9:37; 5, Aldrege (Gonsalves), SHS, 4:45; 6, Brendan Moore (Albert), H-S, 0:28.

Third period—7, Michael DiPietro, H-S, 8:19; 8, 21 (J.Romano, Alex Ficorilli), SHS, 0:54; 9, Festa (Ficorilli), SHS, 0:04.

Penalties—SHS, 4 (8:00). H-S, 7 (14:00).

Shots—SHS, 33. H-S, 30.

Saves—Tyler Robertson, SHS, 27. Harry Freda, H-S, 13; Zach Monti, H-S, 14.

Records—H-S, 11-7-2.

Boys Swimming

Southington 90, NW Catholic 71

Wednesday, Feb. 21

At Southington YMCA

200 med relay—1, SHS (Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Evan Bender, Alex Kuhr, 1:47.97; 2, NWC; 3, SHS (Brian Egan, Ben Wakefield, Jacob Holbrook, Kyle Buchanan).

200 free—1, Derek Melanson, SHS, 1:58.06; 2, Quint Kimmel, SHS; 3, Chris Raymond, NWC; 4, Jackson Malsheske, SHS; 5, Justin Lam, NWC.

200 IM—1, Jackson Rinquist, NWC, 2:07.65; 2, Bre. Egan, SHS; 3, Matt Villani, NWC; 4, Wakefield, SHS; 5, Julie Wakefield, SHS.

50 free—1, Kuhr, 24.39; 2, Bri. Egan, SHS; 3, John Cocchiola, SHS; 4, Ethan Cheffer, NWC; 5, Meghan Shea, NWC.

100 fly—1, Bre. Egan, SHS, 57.14; 2, Heidgerd, SHS; 3, Villani, NWC; 4, Holbrook, SHS.

100 free—1, Bender, SHS, 53.5; 2, Kimmel, SHS; 3, Wakefield, SHS; 4, Anthony Butler, NWC; 5, Clara Barnes, NWC.

500 free—1, Jackson Malsheske, SHS, 5:29.28; 2, Chris Raymond, NWC; 3, Buchanan, SHS; 4, Julie Wakefield, SHS; 5, Charlene Lam, NWC.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Bender, Melanson, Quint Kimmel, Kuhr, 1:38.58; 2, SHS (Cocchiola, Logan McGinnis, Holbrook, Wakefield); 3, NWC.

100 back—exhibition.

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 6-4.

Southington 89, Farmington 75

Friday, Feb. 23

At Southington YMCA

200 med relay—1, SHS (Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Derek Melanson, Alex Kuhr), 1:47.1; 2, FHS; 3, SHS (Evan Bender, Jacob Holbrook, Tom Tsangarides, John Cocchiola).

200 free—1, Quint Kimmel, SHS, 2:00.31; 2, Brian Egan, SHS; 3, Jonathan Albert, FHS; 4, Kyle Buchanan, SHS; 5, Matt Babigian, FHS.

200 IM—1, Melanson, SHS, 2:13.34; 2, Jackson Malsheske, SHS; 3, Chris Moreno, FHS; 4, Julia Wakefield, SHS; 5, Jonathan Fojtik, FHS.

50 free—1, Joc Harb, FHS, 24.29; 2, Kuhr, SHS; 3, Bender, SHS; 4, Nicolas Zimmerman, FHS; 5, Brian Peng, FHS.

100 fly—1, Bre. Egan, SHS, 57.58; 2, Peng, FHS; 3, Andrew Foyer, FHS; 4, Holbrook, SHS; 5, Ben Wakefield, SHS.

100 free—1, Heidgerd, SHS, 51.56; 2, Ardan Sposato, FHS; 3, Bri. Egan, SHS; 4, Zimmerman, FHS; 5, Buchanan, SHS.

500 free—1, Melanson, SHS, 5:12.49; 2, Masheske, SHS; 3, Kimmel, SHS; 4, Albert, FHS; 5, Alex Benham, FHS.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Bre. Egan, Bri. Egan, Kuhr, Kimmel), 1:36.23; 2, FHS; 3, SHS (Cocchiola, Buchanan, Holbrook, B. Wakefield).

100 back—exhibition.

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 7-4 (3-2).