Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Feb. 24

Boys Basketball—A hot shooting night from beyond the arc contributed to the end of Southington’s CCC Tournament run and six-game winning streak, as the 11th seeded Blue Knights fell, 55-43, to No. 3 Simsbury (18-2) in the quarterfinals, held at Bulkeley High School in Hartford. The Trojans led by six at the half and never allowed the Knights to really get into the game, pulling away with 33 second-half points. The Trojans went 10-for-12 from the foul line and scorched the net from long distance with nine three-pointers. On the other end, the Knights couldn’t keep up from downtown, finishing with just a pair of triples. Andrew Lohneiss paced the Knight offense with 19 points. Colin Burdette contributed with 10 points. Jack McNally led the Trojans with 17 points. Other quarterfinal results included top-seeded East Catholic (20-0) over No. 8 Glastonbury (15-5) 75-61, No. 2 Windsor (16-4) over No. 7 New Britain (15-5) 66-54, and No. 4 Bristol Central (16-4) over No. 5 Enfield (17-3) 74-69. Semifinal matchups will include top-seeded East Catholic against No. 4 Bristol Central and No. 2 Windsor against No. 3 Simsbury. Both games will take place at Bulkeley High School on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Pairings for the state tournaments are to be announced by the CIAC by noon on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The qualifying and first rounds are scheduled to take place on Saturday, Mar. 3 and Monday, Mar. 5.

Gymnastics—The Lady Knights placed sixth with a score of 126.1 out of eight teams at the Class L Championship at Pomperaug High School in Southbury, one spot higher than their seed (127.93) coming in. Southington’s highest mark came on vault with a 32.75. Natalie Reeves marshalled the Knights with a 32.475 as one of two Southington gymnasts in the all-around competition. Her highest score came on vault with an 8.275. Reeves also led the team on bars (8.2) and beam (8.0). Rachel Williams backed Reeves with a 30.775 in the all-around competition, placing highest on vault as well with an 8.1. Kat Rothstein led Southington on floor with an 8.05. Greenwich (145.425) edged Trumbull (140.9) by over four and a half points to win their third-straight (3rd overall) CIAC Class L title. Fairfield Ludlowe (134.5) finished third. Adnerys De Jesus of Greenwich led all gymnasts in the all-around competition with a 38.975, scoring a 10.0 on vault. Reeves (bars), Williams (floor), and Rothstein (beam) will return to Pomperaug High School to represent Southington at the state open on Saturday, Mar. 3. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Reeves is ranked 28th on bars with an average score of 8.475. Williams’ petition to compete on floor was accepted, as she comes in with an average score of 8.65. Rothstein is ranked 27th on beam with an average score of 8.575.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights capped off the week with a 1-1 tie against Conard (10-8-1) at the Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford. The Chieftains are currently fourth in Division II. Hall-Southington played as the visiting team. The Warrior-Knights will close out the regular season next week when they host Sheehan (15-4) on Monday, Feb. 26. Game time is 7:50 p.m. Hall-Southington is 11-6-2.

Wrestling—Although they once held second place before the day was through, the Blue Knights eventually slipped into fifth by half of a point with a score of 94.5 out of 92 teams at the state open, held at Hillhouse High School in New Haven. No one had a shot at catching Danbury in the latter half of the tournament, but Southington advanced one wrestler to the finals and three to battles for third place. However, all four medalists fell in their matches. After Paul Calo defeated Ryan Devivo of Xavier in last year’s 160-pound final at the New England Championship, Devivo avenged his loss by downing Calo with a 6-4 decision in the 170-pound final at this year’s state open. Calo jumped out on Devivo and established position early in the first period, picking up two points on a takedown. The match quickly overturned in Devivo’s favor though, as he knotted the score late in the period with a reversal. Devivo dominated most of the second period and took a four-point lead from a reversal and near fall, but was slapped with a stall warning just before the period ended. Devivo eventually gave Calo a pair of points from stalling and a technical violation late in the third period, as Calo began grabbing momentum of the match with Devivo’s head locked between his legs following both penalties, but time ran out on Calo. Before he met up with Devivo, Calo advanced to the final with a bye, pin, 5-1 decision, and forfeit in the semifinals. Jacob Cardozo (126), Shaun Wagner (138), and Tagan Welch (152) each finished third in their respective weight classes. Cardozo and Wagner fell to Justin Mastroianni of New Canaan on a 14-5 major decision and Shamar Schand of Manchester on a 10-3 decision in their bouts for third place. Welch was forced to forfeit his third-place bout after suffering a head injury earlier in the meet. Danbury (149.5) fended off the next closest competitors by 54.5 points to win their second-straight (14th overall) CIAC state open title. Bristol Eastern, Killingly, and Fairfield Warde tied for second with 95 points. Calo, Cardozo, Wagner, and Welch will represent Southington at the New England Championship, scheduled to be held from Friday, Mar. 2 to Saturday, Mar. 3 at the Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Week 6—30-15 (7-2).

Week 7—37-17-1 (7-2-1).

Week 8—46-22-1 (9-5).

Week 9—53-22-1 (7-0).

Week 10—59-26-1 (6-4).

Week 11—64-29-2 (5-3-1).

Postseason:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—2-2 (1-1).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Basketball (15-5), 1/19 at NW Catholic; Boys Basketball (14-6), 1/22 vs. Platt; Boys Ice Hockey (11-6-2), 2/3 vs. EO Smith-Tolland.

Teams that Clinched Division Titles—Wrestling (13-2).

Swimmers Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (1:55.52)—Tyler Heidgerd, 1:51.33 (2nd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

200 Individual Medley (2:10.32)—Derek Melanson, 2:08.30 (1st improved), 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury; Brendon Egan, 2:09.48, 1/19 at Plainville.

Diving (160.00)—Emerson Suski, 241.80 (3rd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool; Chase Galayda, 241.05 (3rd improved), 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury; Kian Siadat, 179.95 (2nd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool; Benjamin Ragozzine, 171.95 (1st improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

100 Fly (58.02)—Brendon Egan, 56.74 (1st improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

100 Freestyle (52.99)—Tyler Heidgerd, 51.06 (3rd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool; Evan Bender, 52.42, 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

500 Freestyle (5:15.00)—Derek Melanson, 5:08.62 (1st improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Backstroke (1:00.05)—Tyler Heidgerd, 57.33 (2nd improved), 2/23 vs. Farmington at Southington YMCA; Derek Melanson, 57.81 (1st improved), 2/13 vs. Conard at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Brendon Egan, 58.34, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

