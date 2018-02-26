Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Feb. 26

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Feb. 26. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball—One and done. The 13th seeded Lady Knights never recovered from their loss to RHAM in the CCC Tournament and ended their season with a 61-54 loss to No. 20 Glastonbury (12-9) at home in the first round of the Class LL Tournament. The Knights trailed by five at the half, but rallied back to knot the score with a little under five minutes remaining in regulation. The Tomahawks built their lead back up in the final minutes of the game until the Knights cut the deficit to two with 37.3 seconds to go. A pair of free throws put the Tomahawks up by three following a Southington foul, and a missed three-pointer at the other end clinched the win for the Tomahawks. The Knights went 19-for-28 from the foul line, as the Tomahawks finished with seven threes. Janette Wadolowski paced the offense with 36 points and went 11-for-15 from the charity stripe, finishing as the second-highest scorer in Southington girls basketball history with 1,229 career points. Wadolowski came into the game 10 points behind Ashley Borofsky (1,203) and finished 104 points behind all-time leading scorer, Val DePaolo (1,333). Allison Carr and Kelley Marshall contributed with six points each. Aleigha Partee and Charlotte Basset led the Tomahawks with 17 points each. Glastonbury will play the winner of No. 29 New Milford (9-11) at No. 4 Simsbury (18-2) in the second round on Thursday.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights closed out the regular season with a 6-3 loss to Sheehan (16-4) at home. The Titans took a 4-1 lead late into the second period until the Warrior-Knights cut the deficit to one with back-to-back goals in the final seconds of the second and midway through the third. But it wasn’t enough. The Titans added two more goals for insurance with under a minute remaining in regulation. Nate Zmarlicki, Brendan Moore, and Michael DiPietro each scored a goal in the game. Jake Albert (2) and Graham Kennedy contributed with assists. Harry Freda (13) and Zach Monti (14) combined for 27 saves. Hall-Southington took 30 shots on goal and committed seven of the 11 penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights finished with an overall record of 11-7-2 (6-4 home, 5-3-2 away), going 4-2-1 against Division II teams and 7-5-1 against Division III teams. The Warrior-Knights also finished as runner-up to Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (12-7, 8-2) in the CCC South with a divisional record of 6-3-1. Hall-Southington will enter the postseason with the semifinals of the CCC South Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 1. The final is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Mar. 3 at Trinity College in Hartford. Pairings for the state tournaments are to be announced by the CIAC by noon on Friday, Mar. 2.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.