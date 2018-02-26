Obituary: Richard ‘Russ’ Parenteau, 78

Richard “Russ” Parenteau, 78, of Southington, husband for 56 years of Dixie Parenteau passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Feb. 19.

He was born in New London on Jan. 29, 1940, the son of Arthur and Catherine Shea Parenteau. He attended New London High School. In 2005, he retired from Home Depot. Also, from 1987 to 2016, he and his wife, Dixie, owned and operated The Party Bazaar in Clinton. Previously, he was manager of The Card and Party Shop in Meriden Square for 20 years. Throughout his life, he was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his wife, Dixie, he is survived by two sons, Shawn and Ian Parenteau of Southington; a sister, Maureen Ranqueist of Bozrah; a sister-in-law, Judie Frieden and husband, Richard; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many fishing friends.

He was predeceased by a son, Brooks Parenteau; a brother, Brian Parenteau; and a sister, Lorna Christianson.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at noon, at the Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Internment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.