Obituary: Patricia (Campbell) Connolly, 74

Patricia (Campbell) Connolly, 74, of Southington and formerly of Waterbury, devoted wife of Andrew “Drew” Connolly passed away peacefully on Monday at her home in Southington with her family by her side.

Born in Waterbury on July 3, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Marion (O’Donnell) Campbell. She was a graduate of the Grace New Haven Community Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an LPN at St. Mary’s Hospital and then retiring from Waterbury Hospital. She was a devoted mother and grandmother as well as caring for countless pets. Pat also enjoyed breeding and training Doberman Pinscher dogs resulting in several champions and awards.

Besides her husband of 53 years, she is survived by her children Timothy M. Connolly and his wife Laura of Riverside, CA, Christopher A. Connolly and his wife Maureen of Ashford, CT, Robert “Gus” Connolly of Riverside, CA, Kelli M. Sosa and her husband Oscar Sosa Jr. of West Hartford, CT, Bianca and Brock Connolly of Riverside, CA, AJ, Katie and Shannon Connolly of Ashford, CT, Oscar III and Ricky Sosa of West Hartford, a sister –in-law Helen Campbell of Brookfield, CT and a brother-in-law Timothy M. Connolly of Waterbury. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers Kenneth and Robert Campbell.

Funeral will be Monday, March 5, at 9:15 AM from DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main Southington, to St. Thomas Church for Mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, March 4th from 2 to 5 PM.

