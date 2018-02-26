Obituary: Francis J. Verderame Sr., 85

Francis J. Verderame Sr. 85, of Southington, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at HCC, New Britain, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Annamae (Panella) Verderame. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and dear friend.

He was born in Southington, August 19, 1932, the son of the late Carl P. and Jennie (DellaVecchia) Verderame Sr.

He graduated from Southington High School in 1951; he was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and a 1955 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He worked in the restaurant industry and was proprietor of Vern’s Drive-in, known today as Saints Restaurant. In1967 he began his career as an insurance agent. He worked for Richard Elliott’s Ins. in Southington and later was the owner and president of his own agency, Southington Insurance Center –The Verderame Agency.

His community services began in 1961 with appointment to the Housing Authority, followed by years of service on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Police Commission serving for a number of years as chair person. He was a member of the Southington Elks Club, the Veteran of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the UNICO and had been the recipient of the UNICO 1986 Gold Medal of Honor. He was the first father/son recipients in the organization.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children: James Verderame Sr.and Jan, Robert Verderame and Michelle, Francis Verderame Jr. and Patricia and Carla Mongillo and fiancé Jeff Zarrella all of Southington. He also leaves 14 grandchildren, Melanie, Annie, and Max Mongillo; James Jr., Daniel and Marc Verderame, Nicole and Kayla Verderame, Diana, Natalie, and Joseph Verderame, Jessica, Michael and Lauren Zita and 6 great grandchildren. He leaves his sisters, Madeline Brunelli and Lucille Cusano and Robert, his brother Carl P. Verderame Jr. and Gail all of Southington and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister Mary Anna Annunziata and brother-in-law Andrew Annunziata and his brother-in-law Paul Brunelli.

The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Glaser for his special care he has given to Francis.

The Funeral will be held Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery with Military Honors. Calling hours will be Tuesday 4-7 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to the Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Southington, CT 06489.

