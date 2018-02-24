Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Feb. 23

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Feb. 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights closed out the regular season with a comfortable 89-75 victory over divisional Farmington at home. Southington clinched the meet with two events remaining. The following finished first in the meet: Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Derek Melanson, and Alex Kuhr in the 200 medley relay (1:47.10); Brendon Egan, Brian Egan, Kuhr, and Quintin Kimmel in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.23); Evan Bender, Brian Egan, Kimmel, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.49); Melanson in the 200 individual medley (2:13.34) and 500 freestyle (5:12.49); Brendon Egan in the 100 fly (57.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.48); Heidgerd in the 100 freestyle (51.56) and 100 backstroke (57.33); and Kimmel in the 200 freestyle (2:00.31). Heidgerd improved his Class LL time in the 100 backstroke. The following seniors were recognized during the meet: Rachel DePonte, Kristian Izydorczak, Alex Kuhr, Tom Tsangarides, Evan Bender (captain), Brendon Egan (captain), Jacob Holbrook (captain), Quintin Kimmel (captain), and Ben Wakefield (captain). Southington finished the regular season with an overall record of 7-4 (3-0 home, 4-4 away), going 3-2 in the CCC West Division. Hall beat out Conard to win the CCC West, based on regular season dual meets. The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they travel to Westminster School in Simsbury for the CCC diving championship on Tuesday, Feb. 27 (7:30 p.m.) and the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford for the third time this season for the CCC swimming championship the next day (3:30 p.m.).

