Letter: A ‘Soup’er day for Kelley School

To the editor:

STEPS students at Kelley School collected over 1,200 cans for Southington Community Services Food Pantry. This is Kelley School’s fourth annual “Soup”er Bowl Can Drive.

They gave up time from their recess to collect, count and sort the cans. Kelley School STEPS Ambassadors are: Christopher Joszczyk, Joile Chadbourne, Cassidy Plourde, Casey Murrah, Kayla Murrah, Gavin Fitizsimons, Gage Dudac, Lily Cooper. Teacher Leaders were Rachel Pitino and Barbara Bottiglieri.

Thank you to Kelley School for helping our neighbors in need.

Mark Fazzolari,

Southington Community Services assistant