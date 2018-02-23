Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Feb. 21

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Feb. 21. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights ended their two-game skid with their sixth shutout of the season, blanking divisional WMRP (11-7-1), 2-0, at home. Following two scoreless periods, the Warrior-Knights broke the silence midway through the third. Jacob Moore found Andrew Mitchell at the top of the key, who then dumped the puck towards the net. Off a rebound, Christian Mohr shoved the loose puck in for the game’s first score. Graham Kennedy capped off the win with an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left. Harry Freda finished with 21 saves in the net. Hall-Southington took 26 shots on goal and committed four of the seven penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they play as the visiting team against Conard (9-8) at home on Saturday. Hall-Southington is 11-6-1.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights broke their two-meet losing streak by earning their sixth win of the season with a 90-71 rout of divisional NW Catholic at home. The Knights clinched the meet with three events remaining and exceeded their season average of 12 best times per meet with 16. The following finished first in the meet: Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Evan Bender, and Alex Kuhr in the 200 medley relay; Bender, Derek Melanson, Quintin Kimmel, and Kuhr in the 200 freestyle relay; Brendon Egan, Kimmel, Brian Egan, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay; Melanson in the 200 freestyle; Kuhr in the 50 freestyle; Brendon Egan in the 100 fly; Bender in the 100 freestyle; Jackson Malsheske in the 500 freestyle; and Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke. The Knights will close out the regular season when they host divisional Farmington on Friday. Meet time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 6-4.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.