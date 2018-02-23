Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Feb. 22

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Feb. 22. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—It was a nail-biter, but the 11th seeded Blue Knights held on to advance to the quarterfinals of the CCC Tournament after pulling away late with a 35-30 victory at No. 6 Wethersfield (16-4) in the first round, earning their sixth-straight win. The Knights avenged their double-overtime loss, 64-60, to the Eagles from the first week of February during the regular season. The Knights held a lead for most of the game with a four-point advantage at the half, but the Eagles never went away and rode forward Jimmy Sullivan’s (10 points) hard-fought points down in the paint all the way to the final minute of regulation. Juggling a pass that he stuck with under the hoop, Adam Hunter (4 points) put the Knights up by three on a layup with a little over a minute remaining. A Southington foul put the Eagles on the line at the other end, but a pair of missed free throws forced them to foul the Knights on five consecutive inbounds passes to put them in the bonus. A missed free throw on the front end of a 1-and-1 gave the Eagles possession with 27.1 seconds left, but they succumbed to the defensive pressure of Colin Burdette (4 points) and gave the ball right back to the Knights on a backcourt violation. Ryan Gesnaldo (5 points) capped off the win with a pair of free throws to put the Knights up by five. Andrew Lohneiss paced the offense with 10 points. Jeremy Mercier and Cameron Clynes contributed with five points each. The Knights will move on to the quarterfinals where they will play the winner of No. 14 Hartford Public (10-10) at No. 3 Simsbury (18-2) at Bulkeley High School in Hartford on Saturday.

