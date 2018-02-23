Two Southington business leaders were honored by Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters for creating and nurturing a culture of community-enhancement at their company. John and Laura Beyer of Realized Solutions, Inc. in Southington were presented with the Children’s Champions Award at an annual awards event at the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford. Above, from left, Andy Fleischmann, president and CEO of Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters, Realized Solutions president, CEO, and co-founder John Beyer, and Realized Solutions director of marketing Laura Beyer.