Swimmers face top talent

Southington’s two-meet winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, Feb. 13 after the Blue Knights fell, 93-87, to divisional Conard at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford. The Chieftains clinched the meet by the 100 breaststroke.

The following finished first in the meet: Tyler Heidgerd, Quintin Kimmel, Brian Egan, and Evan Bender in the 400 freestyle relay; Chase Galayda in diving; and Brendon Egan in the 100 breaststroke.

The following improved their Class LL marks: Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle (1:54.03) and 100 freestyle (52.14), Kian Siadat in diving (164.45), and Derek Melanson in the 100 backstroke (57.81).

The Knights capped off the week on Saturday by suffering their second-straight loss after falling, 98-88, to Cheshire at the Cheshire Community Pool in their lone nonconference meet of the season. The meet went the full 12 events, but the Rams never surrendered the lead.

The following finished first in the meet: Brendon Egan, Heidgerd, Alex Kuhr, and Kimmel in the 200 freestyle relay; Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Brian Egan in the 50 freestyle; and EJ Suski in diving.

Bender qualified for the state meet in the 100 freestyle (52.42). The following improved their state marks: Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle (1:51.33) and 100 freestyle (51.06), Suski in diving (241.80), Siadat in diving (179.95), Ben Ragozzine in diving (171.95), and Brendon Egan in the 100 fly (56.74).

The Knights will close out the regular season next week when they host divisional opponents NW Catholic on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Farmington on Friday, Feb. 23. Southington is 5-4.