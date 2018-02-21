Police blotter for the Feb. 23 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Feb. 9 to Tuesday, Feb. 13:

Jacob Ellard, 18, of 135 Walnut St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Bobbi B. Jakiela, 43, of 42 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with traveling too fast, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drug.

Jamal Guest, 21, of 52 Putnam St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Nels Carlson, 22, of 550 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Milano, 21, of 83 Wheeler Village Dr., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Dalitza Vega, 21, of 58 Buell St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Michael Sweetman, 34, of 283 Flanders Rd., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Tyler Angiletta, 20, of 275 Kesteven Ct., Meriden, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Krystelle Rolling, 23, of 2130 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Justin Alves, 18, of 164 Evelyn Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with failure to grant the right of way and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Kerry T. Fleming, 50, of 51 Oak St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Robert Gray-Leclair, 36, of 17 Coach Dr., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Marc Gray-Leclair, 31, of 17 Coach Dr., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with violation of a protective order.