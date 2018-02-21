Ice Hockey: Newington snaps Hall-Southington’s 5-game streak

The Warrior-Knights began the week on Tuesday, Feb. 13 by tying their largest victory of the season with an 8-0 thrashing of Masuk at the Rinks at Shelton, earning their fifth-straight win.

Following a scoreless first period, the Warrior-Knights netted three goals in the second and capped off the victory with five in the third. Andrew Mitchell paced the offense with a hat trick of three goals. Miles Aronow contributed with a pair of scores and a pair of assists.

Zach Monti and Harry Freda combined for six saves in the net. Hall-Southington took 54 shots on goal and committed one of the three penalties in the contest.

Hall-Southington’s five-game winning streak was snapped the next day with a 5-4 overtime loss to divisional Newington Co-op at the Newington Arena.

The Warrior-Knights were on top by a goal following the end of the second period until the Indians knotted the score with a goal within the first few minutes of the third, eventually sending the contest into overtime. Forward Nick Deriu clinched the win for the Indians with a score coming at 2:34 left in the extra period.

Monti saved 10 shots in the net. Hall-Southington took 47 shots on goal and committed four of the seven penalties in the game.

It won’t get any easier from here. The Warrior-Knights (10-5-1) will be back on the ice next week with contests against Farmington Valley (15-1), divisional WMRP (10-5-1), and Conard (9-7). Farmington Valley is currently the top team in Division II, while Conard is third.