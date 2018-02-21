Gymnastics: Peaking for states

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight gymnasts ended the regular season with their largest score, and Southington coach Kim Vaillancourt said that her girls are starting to look very clean in their routines.

“They’re getting the endurance finally to actually make it through their routines,” said Vaillancourt. “I want to concentrate on the positive of winning on Saturday.”

Vaillancourt said that vault and beam has been pretty consistent all season, but bars and floor are the two events that have improved most from the beginning of the season to now.

“When we started the season, it’s a lot more tumbling passes than they’re used to,” said Vaillancourt. “But now they have the endurance, they’re getting through those routines, and our scores are showing it.”

On bars, there’s more consistency.

“That’s what you need for bars,” said Vaillancourt. “You need those casts up there and skills connected to try and get those bonuses in there.”

The Knights will enter the postseason on Saturday when they travel to Pomperaug High School in Southbury for the Class L Championship. Pairings are to be announced by the CIAC by noon on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Greenwich is the defending Class L champion.

“I’m looking forward to the fact that we qualified for states, and we are going to do our best when we get there,” said Vaillancourt. “We had a rough season and, for the first time in a while, aren’t CCC champs, but there’s always next year. This year was a rebuilding year, and we’re building towards the future.”

Southington finished the regular season with an overall record of 1-4 in dual meets (1-3 home, 1-1 away) and are seeded with a 127.39 average. The Knights are ranked 18th out of 34 teams in the CIAC gymnastics rankings. Glastonbury (131.49) finished as the CCC champions, and Farmington (129.24) finished as runners-up.

Southington welcomed individual gymnasts from four programs to American Gymnastics on Saturday, Feb. 17, where the Knights earned a score of 128.9 as a team score.

Natalie Reeves marshalled the Knights in the all-around competition with a 33.45. Her highest score came on floor with an 8.5, and she also led the team on vault and bars with a pair of 8.3s.

In only her second meet in the all-around competition this season, Rachel Williams backed Reeves with a 32.8, pacing the team on floor with an 8.6. Kat Rothstein contributed with an all-around score of 31.6, leading the team on beam with an 8.6.

Erin Dunn was one of two gymnasts from South Windsor who led the Bobcats with an all-around score of 34.05, and Blakely Hale was one of three gymnasts from Ellington who posted a 33.95. Kelly Wiles represented Bolton with an all-around score of 35.4, Megan Connelly represented Sacred Heart Academy with a 32.55, and Jordan Kermode represented Rockville with a 29.

The Knights closed out the regular season with their fourth loss of the season. They were edged by Farmington at home by a little over a point, 133.9-132.55, on Monday, Feb. 19. Despite the loss, Southington posted their highest score in the regular season. The Knights won bars (33.55) and beam (32.3).

Williams marshalled the team in the all-around competition with a score of 33.95, leading the team on floor (8.95). Vaillancourt said that Williams competed the most skills she’s competed all season in the meet and is hoping to get her into the state open, at least for floor.

“She’s back and healthy, which I am so happy for,” said Vaillancourt. “I have confidence for her for states. We’re going to make a couple of changes to her routine and, hopefully, bump up that start value just a tiny bit.”

Reeves backed Williams with an all-around score of 33.75, leading the Knights on bars (8.7) and vault (8.25). Rothstein contributed with an all-around score of 32.55 and team high on beam (8.45).

Karissa Rovella led the Indians with an all-around score of 35.95.