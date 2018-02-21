Fire report for the Feb. 23 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 39 incidents from Monday, Feb. 5 to Sonday, Feb. 11:

Monday, Feb. 5

10:06:17 a.m., 54 Benny Dr., Lock-out Building

11:08:36 a.m., I-84 Westbound, No Incident found on arrival

Tuesday, Feb. 6

7:19:12 a.m., Loper St. and Woodberry Hill, Vehicle accident

12:49:15 p.m., 15 Cornerstone Ct., Hazardous condition

2:23:24 p.m., 42 Andrews St., No Incident found on arrival

5:04:12 p.m., 30 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Wednesday, Feb. 7

7:16:53 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

11:05:03 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

1:07:29 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

1:22:56 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke

1:40:26 p.m., 485 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident

4:47:48 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

4:52:49 p.m., 434 Main St., Vehicle accident

6:17:33 p.m., 60 Homesdale Ave., Power line down

8:31:28 p.m., 81 Old Mountain Rd., Vehicle accident

Thursday, Feb. 8

5:13:55 a.m., Berlin Ave. and Main St., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

6:07:17 a.m., 106 Timber Rdg., Assist police or other government entity

6:24:00 a.m., 790 West St., Dunkin Donuts, Police matter

10:40:08 a.m., 300 Queen St., Assist police or other government entity

11:03:39 a.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, No Incident found on arrival

12:40:24 p.m., 894 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Passenger vehicle fire

2:24:51 p.m., 2194 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Building fire

3:34:23 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:04:30 p.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Passenger vehicle fire

9:54:14 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

Friday, Feb. 9

8:03:48 a.m., 633 Mulberry St., Smoke detector activation

10:37:20 a.m., 82 Harness Dr., Smoke detector activation

6:19:14 p.m., 151 Queen St., Uptown Consignment, HazMat release investigation

7:28:30 p.m., 20 Amber Ln., CO detector activation

Saturday, Feb. 10

4:05:20 a.m., 28 W. Main St., Hop Haus, Vehicle accident

1:31:40 p.m., 54 Benny Dr., Lock-in

1:59:31 p.m., 279 Old Mountain Rd., CO incident

8:51:59 p.m., 41 Nunzio Dr., Chemical hazard (no spill or leak)

11:42:21 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Medical assist, assist EMS

Sunday, Feb. 11