Fire report for the Feb. 23 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 39 incidents from Monday, Feb. 5 to Sonday, Feb. 11:
Monday, Feb. 5
- 10:06:17 a.m., 54 Benny Dr., Lock-out Building
- 11:08:36 a.m., I-84 Westbound, No Incident found on arrival
Tuesday, Feb. 6
- 7:19:12 a.m., Loper St. and Woodberry Hill, Vehicle accident
- 12:49:15 p.m., 15 Cornerstone Ct., Hazardous condition
- 2:23:24 p.m., 42 Andrews St., No Incident found on arrival
- 5:04:12 p.m., 30 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
Wednesday, Feb. 7
- 7:16:53 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 11:05:03 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 1:07:29 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 1:22:56 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke
- 1:40:26 p.m., 485 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident
- 4:47:48 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 4:52:49 p.m., 434 Main St., Vehicle accident
- 6:17:33 p.m., 60 Homesdale Ave., Power line down
- 8:31:28 p.m., 81 Old Mountain Rd., Vehicle accident
Thursday, Feb. 8
- 5:13:55 a.m., Berlin Ave. and Main St., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 6:07:17 a.m., 106 Timber Rdg., Assist police or other government entity
- 6:24:00 a.m., 790 West St., Dunkin Donuts, Police matter
- 10:40:08 a.m., 300 Queen St., Assist police or other government entity
- 11:03:39 a.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, No Incident found on arrival
- 12:40:24 p.m., 894 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Passenger vehicle fire
- 2:24:51 p.m., 2194 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Building fire
- 3:34:23 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 5:04:30 p.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Passenger vehicle fire
- 9:54:14 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
Friday, Feb. 9
- 8:03:48 a.m., 633 Mulberry St., Smoke detector activation
- 10:37:20 a.m., 82 Harness Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 6:19:14 p.m., 151 Queen St., Uptown Consignment, HazMat release investigation
- 7:28:30 p.m., 20 Amber Ln., CO detector activation
Saturday, Feb. 10
- 4:05:20 a.m., 28 W. Main St., Hop Haus, Vehicle accident
- 1:31:40 p.m., 54 Benny Dr., Lock-in
- 1:59:31 p.m., 279 Old Mountain Rd., CO incident
- 8:51:59 p.m., 41 Nunzio Dr., Chemical hazard (no spill or leak)
- 11:42:21 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Medical assist, assist EMS
Sunday, Feb. 11
- 3:36:25 a.m., 415 N. Main St., Dunkin Donuts, Arcing, shorted electrical
- 1:11:47 p.m., 94 Quail Hollow Dr., HazMat release investigation
- 2:04:30 p.m., 349 Pondview Dr., CO incident
- 6:47:05 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Alarm system sounded
- 8:35:45 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Alarm system sounded