Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Feb. 15

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Feb. 15. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball—The eighth-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the quarterfinals of the CCC Tournament with a 68-51 victory over No. 9 EO Smith (13-7) at home. The Knights led by eight at the half and pulled away with the help of 20 points in the fourth quarter. Janette Wadolowski (3 assists, 3 steals) paced the offense with 32 points on a pair of three-pointers and grabbed a team high of 14 rebounds, going 6-for-7 from the foul line. Allison Carr (7 rebounds, 3 assists) contributed with a season high of 19 points on a pair of treys, going 7-for-11 from the charity stripe. Taylor Verboven led the Panthers with 25 points. Other first-round results included top-seeded RHAM (19-1) over No. 16 Plainville (11-9), 70-43; No. 2 Simsbury (18-2) over No. 15 Maloney (10-10), 34-17; No. 3 Enfield (16-4) over No. 14 Platt (12-8), 68-31; No. 13 Glastonbury (11-9) over No. 4 Farmington (17-3), 47-45; No. 5 Hall (17-3) over No. 12 Middletown (12-8), 88-50; No. 6 Rocky Hill (16-4) over No. 11 Wethersfield (14-6), 50-48; and No. 10 Berlin (12-8) over No. 7 Windsor (15-5), 43-41. The Knights will play at top-seeded RHAM in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m. Other quarterfinal matchups include No. 10 Berlin at No. 2 Simsbury, No. 6 Rocky Hill at No. 3 Enfield, and No. 13 Glastonbury at No. 5 Hall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.