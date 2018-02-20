Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Feb. 17

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Feb. 17. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball—The eighth-seeded Lady Knights were eliminated from the CCC Tournament after falling, 69-51, at top-seeded RHAM (19-1) in the quarterfinals. The Sachems led by eight at the half and limited the Knights to just six points in the third quarter, averaging over 17 points a quarter. Jackie Santella (14 points) and Gretchen Kron (14 points) were two of four Sachems with double-digit points. Janette Wadolowski paced the Knight offense with 21 points and went 7-for-9 from the foul line. Brianna Harris contributed with 11 points on a triad of three-pointers. Other quarterfinal results included No. 10 Berlin (12-8) over No. 2 Simsbury (18-2), 56-54; No. 3 Enfield (16-4) over No. 6 Rocky Hill (16-4), 42-27; and No. 5 Hall (17-3) over No. 13 Glastonbury (11-9), 55-33. Semifinal matchups will include top-seeded RHAM against No. 5 Hall and No. 3 Enfield against No. 10 Berlin. Both games will be held at Glastonbury High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The 13th seeded Knights will most likely host No. 20 Glastonbury in the first round of the Class LL Tournament. Pairings are to be announced by the CIAC by noon on Wednesday, Feb. 21. New London is the defending Class LL champion.

Gymnastics—The Lady Knights welcomed four teams to American Gymnastics, where the Knights recorded their third-highest score of the season with a 128.9. The Knights scored highest on beam with a 33.2. There has yet to lead the Knights in the all-around competition other than Natalie Reeves, as Reeves posted an all-around score of 33.45. Her highest score came on floor with an 8.5, and she also marshalled the team on vault and bars with a pair of 8.3s. In only her second meet in the all-around competition this season, Rachel Williams backed Reeves with a 32.8, pacing the team on floor with an 8.6. Kat Rothstein contributed with an all-around score of 31.6, leading the team on beam with an 8.6. Erin Dunn was one of two gymnasts from South Windsor who led the Bobcats with an all-around score of 34.05, and Blakely Hale was one of three gymnasts from Ellington who posted a 33.95. Kelly Wiles represented Bolton with an all-around score of 35.4, Megan Connelly represented Sacred Heart Academy with a 32.55, and Jordan Kermode represented Rockville with a 29. The Knights will close out the regular season when they host Farmington on Monday, Feb. 19. Meet time is 10 a.m. Southington is 2-3 in dual meets.

Indoor Track & Field—After advancing 19 athletes in six events from the Class LL Championship, the Knights boasted a state champion, a pair of school records, and six top ten performances in their return to Hillhouse High School for the state open. Following her runner-up finish to Susie Okoli of Wilbur Cross a week prior at the Class LL meet, due to a foul, Amanda Howe edged out Okoli this time around by throwing slightly better than her seeded mark (40’4.25”) with a first-place distance of 40’7.5”. Megan Biscoglio (11’6”) and Zachary Burleigh (13’6”) came into the state open as the top seeds in the boys and girls pole vault, and both finished in third. Biscoglio finished behind Tyra Finkeldey (11’6”) of Old Saybrook and Lia Zavattaro (11’6”) of Greenwich by referral of jumps. Finkeldey and Zavattaro hit 11’6” on their first attempts, but Finkeldey hit 11 feet on her first try, while Zavattaro hit it on her second try. Biscoglio reached 11’6” on her third attempt. Burleigh finished behind Nick Petruzelli (14’) of Notre Dame of West Haven and Nathaniel Llanos (14’) of Danbury. Ninth-place finishes came from Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, and Kate Kemnitz in the sprint medley (4:25.74); Sydney Garrison (5’) in the high jump, and Trinity Cardillo (35’8.5”) in the shot put. With their time in the sprint medley, Riddick, Przybylski, Verderame, and Kemnitz broke their own school record of 4:31.09 that was set earlier this season. Greenwich (56) fended off Danbury (32) to win its first CIAC girls state open title. However, Danbury (44) also outlasted Hall (37) to win its third-straight (13th overall) CIAC boys state open title. Howe will be the only Knight to represent Southington at the New England Championship, which is scheduled to be held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston, MA on Saturday, Mar. 3. The meet is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. with girls shot put going off at 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 98-88, to Cheshire at the Cheshire Community Pool in their lone nonconference meet of the season. The Knights will close out the regular season next week when they host divisional opponents NW Catholic on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Farmington on Friday, Feb. 23. Southington is 5-4.

Wrestling—Eight medalists, including a runner-up, earned the Blue Knights a tie for third out of 25 teams at the Class LL Championship, held at Trumbull High School. Paul Calo finished as Class LL runner-up after falling to Gino Baratta of Danbury from a 2-1 decision in an ultimate tiebreaker in the 170-pound title match. Following a scoreless first period, Calo earned the first point of the bout with an escape in the second. Baratta received a stall warning late in the third, but managed to knot the score and eventually send the match into overtime with an escape early in the period. Two extra periods later, Calo was handed a caution warning with 30 seconds to go in the sixth, and Baratta clinched the title with a ride out in the seventh. Calo advanced to the final on three pins and a bye. Other Southington medalists included Tagan Welch (3rd, 152), Jacob Vecchio (3rd, 220), Jacob Cardozo (4th, 126), Billy Carr (4th, 160), Caleb Brick (5th, 106), Jason Brault (5th, 132), and Shaun Wagner (5th, 138). Danbury (274) won its third-straight (20th overall) CIAC Class LL title with 11 medalists, including five champions. Fairfield Warde (200) finished as runner-up with eight medalists, followed by Trumbull (175) with six medalists. Calo, Welch, Vecchio, Cardozo, Carr, Brick, Brault, and Wagner will represent Southington at the state open, which is scheduled to be held at Hillhouse High School in New Haven from Friday, Feb. 23 (4:45 p.m. start) to Saturday, Feb. 24 (9 a.m. start). Danbury is the defending state open champion.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Week 6—30-15 (7-2).

Week 7—37-17-1 (7-2-1).

Week 8—46-22-1 (9-5).

Week 9—53-22-1 (7-0).

Week 10—59-26-1 (6-4).

Postseason:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Basketball (15-5), 1/19 at NW Catholic; Boys Basketball (13-6), 1/22 vs. Platt; Boys Ice Hockey (10-5-1), 2/3 vs. EO Smith-Tolland.

Teams that Clinched Division Titles—Wrestling (13-2).

Swimmers Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (1:55.52)—Tyler Heidgerd, 1:51.33 (2nd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

200 Individual Medley (2:10.32)—Derek Melanson, 2:08.30 (1st improved), 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury; Brendon Egan, 2:09.48, 1/19 at Plainville.

Diving (160.00)—Emerson Suski, 241.80 (3rd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool; Chase Galayda, 241.05 (3rd improved), 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury; Kian Siadat, 179.95 (2nd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool; Benjamin Ragozzine, 171.95 (1st improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

100 Fly (58.02)—Brendon Egan, 56.74 (1st improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

100 Freestyle (52.99)—Tyler Heidgerd, 51.06 (3rd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool; Evan Bender, 52.42, 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

500 Freestyle (5:15.00)—Derek Melanson, 5:08.62 (1st improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Backstroke (1:00.05)—Tyler Heidgerd, 57.78 (1st improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Derek Melanson, 57.81 (1st improved), 2/13 vs. Conard at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Brendon Egan, 58.34, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

