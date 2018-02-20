Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Feb. 19

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Feb. 19. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Knights closed out the regular season on Monday by earning their fifth-straight win with a two-point victory, 51-49, in overtime at divisional NW Catholic (12-8). The Knights finished with an overall record of 14-6 (8-1 home, 6-5 away), placing as runner-up in the CCC West Colonial Division with a 6-4 regional record and 5-1 divisional record behind NW Catholic (7-3). Simsbury (18-2, 10-0) fended off runners-up Glastonbury (15-5, 6-4) and Avon (12-8, 6-4) to win the CCC West Patriot Division title. The Knights will enter the postseason on Thursday when they play in the first round of the CCC Tournament. Southington is currently 10th in the conference.

Gymnastics—The Lady Knights closed out the regular season by suffering their fourth loss of the season after falling by hundredths of a point, 132.9-132.55, to Farmington at home. The Knights won bars (33.55) and beam (32.3). Rachel Williams marshalled the team in the all-around competition with a score of 33.95, leading the team on floor (8.95). Natalie Reeves backed Williams with an all-around score of 33.75, leading the Knights on bars (8.7) and vault (8.25). Kat Rothstein contributed with an all-around score of 32.55 and team high on beam (8.45). Karissa Rovella led the Indians with an all-around score of 35.95. The Knights finished the regular season with an overall record of 2-4 in dual meets (1-3 home, 1-1 away) and an average of 127.39 out of seven reported scores, ranking 18th out of 34 teams in the CIAC’s gymnastics rankings. Glastonbury (10 scores, 131.490 average) finished as the CCC champions, and Farmington (9 scores, 129.240 average) finished as runner-up. The Knights will enter the postseason when they travel to Pomperaug High School in Southbury on Saturday for the Class L Championship. Pairings are to be announced by the CIAC by noon on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Greenwich is the defending Class L champion.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights suffered their second-straight and largest loss of the season after falling, 6-1, to Farmington Valley (16-1-1) at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional WMRP (11-6-1) on Wednesday and then take on Conard (9-7) on Saturday as the away team at Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford. Hall-Southington is 10-6-1.

