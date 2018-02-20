Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Feb. 16

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Feb. 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights earned their fourth-straight win by holding on late with some last-minute, defensive heroics in a 53-48 victory over Tolland (5-14) at home. The Eagles trailed by two with less than a minute remaining in regulation, but a missed free throw on a one-and-one by the Knights left the door open. Following a missed jump shot by the Eagles, a Tolland player punched the rebound out to the top of the key where Andrew Lohneiss poked the loose ball away from a defender and came up with the steal. Lohneiss was sent to the foul line with 12.2 seconds showing on the clock and sank both free throws. The Eagles missed a three-pointer on the other end, and Tim O’Shea capped off the win with a free throw after he was fouled with four seconds left. Jeremy Mercier (5 rebounds) paced the offense with a season high of 20 points, shooting 83.3 percent from the field. Lohneiss (3 assists, 3 rebounds) and O’Shea (3 steals) contributed with 10 points each, as O’Shea grabbed a team high of eight rebounds. Brian Geitner led the Eagles with 22 points. The Knights will close out the regular season next week when they travel to divisional NW Catholic (12-7) on Monday, Feb. 19. Game time is 6:45 p.m. NW Catholic’s win at Conard (9-10) on Tuesday clinched the CCC West Colonial Division title, as the Knights finished as runner-up. Southington is 13-6.

