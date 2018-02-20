Meriden woman arrested for stealing from TJ Maxx

Southington police arrested a Meriden woman for stealing and resisting arrest. Frances Hinman, 60, was arrested for an incident at TJ Maxx at 875 Queen St. in Southington.

On Monday, Feb. 19, police were called to the store after receiving reports that Hinman was caught attempting to steal various jewelry and clothing from the store, valued at $100.98. Hinman placed the items in her purse and was stopped by loss prevention associates as she attempted to exit the store. The merchandise was recovered.

Hinman was uncooperative with officers at the scene as they tried to identify her. She was transported to police headquarters where she was charged with sixth degree larceny and interfering or resisting an officer. She was held on a $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.