Weekly scoreboard for the Feb. 23 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 18. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Indoor Track

CT State Open

Saturday, Feb. 17

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

Girls Results

Team results—(43 teams) 1, Greenwich, 56; 2, Danbury, 32; 3 (tie), Hillhouse and Hamden, 28; 5, Bloomfield, 25; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 20; 7 (tie), Simsbury and Griswold, 17; 9 (tie), Southington, Glastonbury, and Old Saybrook, 16; 12 (tie), NFA, Rocky Hill, and Plainfield, 14; 15 (tie), McMahon and Immaculate, 12; 17, Windsor, 11; 18 (tie), Newtown and Ellington, 10; 20, Guilford, 9; 21 (tie), Conard, Berlin, Wilbur Cross, and Weston, 8; 25 (tie), Ridgefield, Somers, Tolland and NW Catholic, 6; 29 (tie), Norwalk, St. Joseph, Manchester, and Cromwell, 4; 33 (tie), East Hampton, Branford, East Lyme, Lewis Mills and Waterford, 2; 38 (tie), Canton, Granby Memorial, Fitch, East Haven, Sheehan and Weaver, 1.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS*

1600m sprint medley—(16 relays) 1, Greenwich, 4:18.18; 2, Hillhouse, 4:21.1; 3, Old Saybrook, 4:22.16; 4, Tolland, 4:23.13; 5, East Lyme, 4:23.28; 6, Windsor, 4:23.57; 9, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz), 4:25.74.

High jump—(17 athletes) 1, Allyson Lewis, NFA, 5’6”; 2, Patricia Mroczkowski, Berlin, J5’6”; 3, Monique Anderson, Bloomfield, J5’6”; 4, Megan Knowling, Ellington, 5’4”; 5, Tianna St. Louis, Tolland, J5’4”; 6, Kalli’Ana Botelho, Griswold, 5’2”; 9, Sydney Garrison, Southington, 5’0”.

Pole vault—(17 athletes) 1, Tyra Finkeldey, Old Saybrook, 11’6”; 2, Lia Zavattaro, Greenwich, J11’6”; 3, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, J11’6”; 4, Paige Martin, NFA, 10’6”; 5, Bridget Wirtz, Branford, J10’6”; 6, Stephanie Phoenix, Sheehan, J10’6”.

Shot put—(17 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 40’7.5”; 2, Susie Okoli, Wilbur Cross, 39’2”; 3, Celyna Custodio, Danbury, 38’10.75”; 4, Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 38’3”; 5, Sydney Mello, Lewis Mills, 38’2.25”; 6, Justyce Wilson, Bloomfield, 37’11”; 9, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 35’8.5”.

*Top 6 receive medals in each event.

Boys Results

Team results—(52 teams) 1, Danbury, 44; 2, Hall, 37; 3, Derby, 26; 4, Staples, 24; 5, Hartford Public, 21; 6, Hillhouse, 20; 7, Fairfield Prep, 18; 8, Windsor, 16; 9, University, 14; 10 (tie), Manchester and East Lyme, 12; 12, Xavier, 11; 13 (tie), RHAM, Career Magnet, Notre Dame-West Haven and Windham, 10; 17, Fairfield Ludlowe, 9; 18, Wethersfield, 8.50; 19 (tie), Sacred Heart, Glastonbury, Plainville, Trumbull and NFA, 8; 24, Shelton, 7; 25 (tie), Southington, Enfield, Lyman Hall, Cheshire, Wilton, Ridgefield, Fairfield Warde, East Hartford, Naugatuck and Stonington, 6; 35, Weston, 5; 36 (tie), Immaculate, Newtown, EO Smith, New Milford, Hamden, Bunnell and Amity, 4; 43, New Canaan, 3; 44, Granby Memorial, 2; 45 (tie), Hand, Ellington, East Haven, Jonathan Law, Wilbur Cross, Branford and Tolland, 1; 52, McMahon, 0.5.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS*

4x800m—(17 relays) 1, Xavier, 8:09.95; 2, Fairfield Prep, 8:11.47; 3, Hall, 8:13.43; 4, Amity, 8:14.87; 5, Glastonbury, 8:15.72; 6, Weston, 8:16.77; DQ, Southington (Ryan Slesinski, Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Jeffrey Hannigan), ineligible athlete.

Pole vault—(16 athletes) 1, Nick Petruzelli, Notre Dame-WH, 14’0”; 2, Nathaniel Llanos, Danbury, J14’0”; 3, Zachary Burleigh, Southington, 13’6”; 4 (tie), Jackson Hemphill, Fairfield Ludlowe, and Christopher Weir, NFA, 13’0”; 6, Joshua Prouty, Ellington, J13’0”.

*Top 6 receive medals in each event.

Wrestling

Class LL Championship

Saturday, Feb. 17

At Trumbull HS

Team results—(25 teams) 1, Danbury, 274; 2, Fairfield Warde, 200; 3 (tie), Southington and Trumbull, 175; 5, East Hartford, 117; 6, Simsbury, 112; 7, Ridgefield, 93.5; 8, Newtown, 91; 9, Manchester, 87; 10, Westhill, 76; 11, Greenwich, 75.5; 12, Stamford, 69; 13, NFA, 67.5; 14, Glastonbury, 63; 15, Norwalk, 61; 16, New Britain, 59; 17, Staples, 53; 18, Enfield, 51.5; 19, Brien McMahon, 44.5; 20, Fairfield Prep, 38; 21, Conard, 36; 22, Shelton, 31; 23, Cheshire, 15; 24, New Haven Wrestling, 13; 25, West Haven, 0.

PLACE WINNERS

106—Championship: Thomas Finn, Simsbury, dec. Jack Ryan, Trumbull, 5-2. Third place: Tyler Johnson, Danbury, pin Martial Sutton, Glastonbury, 0:49. Fifth place: Caleb Brick, Southington, pin Elijah Pelkey, Enfield, 0:51.

113—Championship: Ben Leblanc, Danbury, dec. Parker Sutton, Glastonbury, 8-3. Third place: Lowayne Harris, East Hartford, dec. Saul Pera, Simsbury, 3-2. Fifth place: Terry Brannigan, Staples, major dec. Carlos Dewinter, Greenwich, 17-5.

120—Championship: Ryan Jack, Danbury, major dec. William chase Parrot, Westhill, 13-3. Third place: Benjamin Smart, Ridgefield, pin Cole Shaughnessy, Fairfield Warde, 0:21. Fifth place: Samuel White, Norwalk, pin Dominic Renfree, NFA, 2:11.

126—Championship: Aaron Occhipinti, Newtown, dec. Jonathan Kosak, Trumbull, 6-3. Third place: Thomas Mazur, Westhill, dec. Jacob Cardozo, Southington, 7-0. Fifth place: Nathan Cuoco, Fairfield Warde, pin Nick Savo, Danbury, 2:30.

132—Championship: Kyle Fields, Danbury, pin Alex Steele, Fairfield Warde, 5:57. Third place: Nikolas Accousti, Newtown, dec. David Castaldo, Trumbull, 5-4. Fifth place: Jason Brault, Southington, pin Elijah Watson, New Britain, 4:04.

138—Championship: Matthew Ryan, Trumbull, dec. Shamar Schand, Manchester, 8-7. Third place: Noah Zuckerman, Fairfield Warde, dec. Alberto John Caba, Danbury, 4-3. Fifth place: Shaun Wagner, Southington, dec. Alex Edwards, Westhill, 8-2.

145—Championship: Aj Kovacs, Danbury, pin George Tsiranides, Fairfield Prep, 0:52. Third place: Garey Mendez, Stamford, pin Timothy Roberts, East Hartford, 4:21. Fifth place: Anthony Zarlenga, Fairfield Warde, dec. Traivon Nieves, Manchester, 1-0.

152—Championship: Kris Gjinaj, Fairfield Warde, dec. Lazar Agoev, Ridgefield, 6-2. Third place: Tagan Welch, Southington, pin Owen Walsh, Newtown, 1:56. Fifth place: Theran Vanase, NFA, tech fall Jasen Gonzalez, Manchester, 18-2.

160—Championship: Izaake Zuckerman, Fairfield Warde, pin Simon Preston, Ridgefield, 3:05. Third place: Eric Rodonis, Conard, dec. William Carr, Southington, 7-2. Fifth place: Jonathan Davila, Brien McMahon, MD Ibrahim Abdul-hakeem, Stamford, 9-1.

170—Championship: Gino Baratta, Danbury, dec. Paul Calo, Southington, 2-1 (ultimate tie breaker). Third place: Jake Heerman, Stamford, MD Jakari Walker, Norwalk, 14-3. Fifth place: Nate Chesworth, Enfield, pin Jackson Blanchard, Greenwich, 2:28.

182—Championship: Joseph Palmieri, Trumbull, dec. Jackson King, Simsbury, 4-3. Third place: Andrew Nanai, Greenwich, pin George Estevez, Danbury, 1:43. Fifth place: Marc Thelusma, NFA, def. Joshua Atkins, Manchester, forfeit.

195—Championship: Brett Nutter, Trumbull, dec. Joseph Gjinaj, Fairfield Warde, 3-2. Third place: Ray Weiner, Shelton, pin Isaiah Medina, New Britain, 2:20. Fifth place: Jeffrey Cocchia, Brien McMahon, pin Ryan Merida, Greenwich, 2:04.

220—Championship: Isaiah Jiminian, East Hartford, dec. Montez Osbey, Danbury, 3-1 (sudden victory). Third place: Jacob Vecchio, Southington, pin Dante Solano, Norwalk, 2:20. Fifth place: Kamren Snodgrass, NFA, dec. Nathan Keegan, Manchester, 6-2

285—Championship: George Harrington, Staples, dec. Joe Zeller, Newtown, 3-2 (ultimate tie breaker). Third place: Jordan Agosto, Danbury, pin Anthoneil Phillips, East Hartford, 1:27. Fifth place: Christian Bier, Westhill, def. Biliaminy Affini, Manchester, forfeit.

Click here for individual results, posted by Flo Wrestling): Wrest Bracket LL 2018

Girls Basketball

Southington 71, NW Catholic 36

Monday, Feb. 12

At Southington

NW Catholic 11 06 09 10 — 36

Southington 23 19 20 09 — 71

NW CATHOLIC (36)—Anna Cenci, 2-6-10; Amber Charles, 1-0-2; Isabel Mortillaro, 1-0-2; Ava-Louise Griffin, 1-0-3; Taylor Popella, 1-0-2; Nora Staunton, 5-5-17; Sophia Boudreaux, 0-0-0; Jamirah Honaker, 0-0-0. Totals: 11-11-36.

SOUTHINGTON (71)—Julia Collins, 0-0-0; Brianna Harris, 2-0-6; Livvy Pizzitola, 2-0-5; Marisa Imme, 1-0-2; Kristen Longley, 1-3-5; Kiley Cristman, 1-2-4; Allison Carr, 5-1-12; Madison Hulten, 1-0-2; Kelley Marshall, 2-0-4; Megan Mikosz, 2-0-4; Janette Wadolowski, 12-0-25; Taylor Starr, 1-0-2. Totals: 30-6-71.

Three point field goals— NWC (3) : Griffin, Staunton (2). SHS (5) : Harris (2), Pizzitola, Carr, Wadolowski.

Records—NWC, 0-20. SHS, 15-5.

CCC Tournament

First Round

Southington 68, EO Smith 51

Thursday, Feb. 15

At Southington

EO Smith 08 17 10 16 — 51

Southington 17 16 15 20 — 68

EO SMITH (51)—Megan Solensky, 3-0-7; Caitrin Spottiswoode, 1-0-2; Allie Raynor, 0-0-0; Courtney Doherty, 3-2-8; Taylor Golembiewski, 2-0-5; Graciela Bourquin, 0-0-0; Kaleigh Dale, 1-0-2; Ni’asha Greene, 0-0-0; Taylor Verboven, 6-8-25; Sedona Cobb, 0-0-0; Cameron Villanueva, 1-0-2; Zoe Chafouleas, 0-0-0. Totals: 17-10-51.

SOUTHINGTON (68)—Julia Collins, 0-0-0; Bri Harris, 1-1-4; Livvy Pizzitola, 0-0-0; Marisa Imme, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 1-0-2; Kiley Cristman, 0-0-0; Alli Carr, 5-7-19; Madison Hulten, 4-0-8; Kelley Marshall, 1-1-3; Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 12-6-32; Taylor Starr, 0-0-0. Totals: 24-15-68.

Three point field goals— EOS (5) : Solensky, Golembiewski, Verboven (3). SHS (3) : Harris, Wadolowski (2).

Records—EOS (No. 9), 13-8. SHS (No. 8), 16-5.

Quarterfinals

RHAM 69, Southington 51

Saturday, Feb. 17

At RHAM HS, Hebron

Southington 10 17 06 18 — 51

RHAM 18 17 16 18 — 69

SOUTHINGTON (51)—Julia Collins, 0-0-0; Bri Harris, 4-0-11; Livvy Pizzitola, 1-0-2; Marisa Imme, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Kiley Cristman, 0-0-0; Alli Carr, 2-4-8; Madison Hulten, 2-0-4; Kelley Marshall, 1-0-3; Meghan Mikosz, 0-2-2; Janette Wadolowski, 7-7-21; Taylor Starr, 0-0-0. Totals: 16-13-51.

RHAM (68)—Lia Baroncini, 4-4-13; Jaclyn Santella, 3-5-14; Jordan Synodi, 1-2-4; Gretchen Kron, 6-1-14; Sam Bodey, 0-0-0; Katie Shea, 1-2-4; Marisa Lee, 4-2-8; Anna Barry, 5-2-12; Harleigh Roach, 0-0-0. Totals: 24-14-69.

Three point field goals— SHS (4) : Harris (3), Marshall. RHAM (5) : Baroncini, Santella (3), Kron.

Records—SHS (No. 8), 16-6. RHAM (No. 1), 21-1.

Boys Basketball

Southington 68, Hall 51

Monday, Feb. 12

At Hall HS, West Hartford

Southington 17 16 18 17 — 68

Hall 10 14 13 14 — 51

SOUTHINGTON (68)—Ryan Gesnaldo, 7-0-19; Colin Burdette, 2-4-8; Andrew Lohneiss, 1-0-2; Jeremy Mercier, 4-1-10; Cam Clynes, 1-3-6; Tim O’Shea, 7-1-15; Adam Hunter, 2-1-5; Ryan Middendorf, 0-0-0; Jacob Flynn, 0-0-0; Jared Kelly, 0-1-1; Zack Zembrzuski, 1-0-2; Jake DelMonte, 0-0-0. Totals: 25-11-68.

HALL (51)—Onyx Erazo, 3-3-9; Zachary Ellovich, 1-1-3; James DeCrisantis, 2-3-8; Abijah Cole, 5-0-12; Michael Hardiwc, 2-0-5; Daidrien Ramos, 0-0-0; Bryan Renker, 1-2-4; Maxwell Boyd, 0-4-4; Alexander Dobbins, 2-2-6; Jack Del Coro, 0-0-0; Kachi Onoh, 0-0-0. Totals: 16-13-51.

Three point field goals— SHS (7) : Gesnaldo (5), Mercier, Clynes. HHS (4) : DeCrisantis, Cole (2), Hardiwc.

Records—SHS, 12-6. HHS, 2-16.

Southington 53, Tolland 48

Friday, Feb. 16

At Southington

Tolland 19 07 10 12 — 48

Southington 15 08 14 16 — 53

TOLLAND (48)—Bret Grospich, 0-0-0; Johhny Linquist, 0-0-0; Josh Tubbs, 2-0-4; Jack Murphy, 0-0-0; Cam Trice, 3-0-7; Dom Boutot, 3-4-11; Brian Geitner, 7-5-22; Tim Restall, 1-2-4. Totals: 16-11-48.

SOUTHINGTON (53)—Ryan Gesnaldo, 1-0-2; Colin Burdette, 2-1-5; Ryan Middendorf, 0-0-0; Tim O’Shea, 2-6-10; Cameron Clynes, 1-2-4; Adam Hunter, 1-0-2; Jeremy Mercier, 10-0-20; Andrew Lohneiss, 3-4-10. Totals: 20-13-53.

Three point field goals— THS (5) : Trice, Boutot, Geitner (3). SHS : none.

Records—THS, 13-6. SHS, 13-6.

Ice Hockey

Hall-Southington 8, Masuk 0

Tuesday, Feb. 13

At The Rinks at Shelton

Hall-Southington 00 03 05 — 08

Masuk 00 00 00 — 00

First period—No scoring.

Second period—1, Miles Aronow (Nate Zmarlicki, Drew Booth), H-S, 3:18; 2, Andrew Mitchell (Aronow), H-S, 7:24; 3, Mitchell (Mason Woods, Christian Mohr), H-S, 9:12.

Third period—4, Aronow (Brendan Moore, Booth), H-S, 3:54; 5, Jake Albert (Zmarlicki, Graham Kennedy), H-S, 6:07; 6, Mitchell (Aronow, Michael DiPietro), 6:47; 7, Booth, H-S, 11:23; 8, Kent Silva (Albert, Sean Roach), H-S, 13:52.

Penalties—H-S, 1 (2:00). MHS, 2 (4:00).

Shots—H-S, 54. MHS, 6.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 5; Harry Freda, H-S, 1. Tag Weiss, MHS, 33; Evan Laguardia, MHS, 11.

Records—H-S, 10-4-1. MHS, 2-13.

Newington co-op 5, Hall-Southington 4

(Overtime)

Wednesday, Feb. 14

At Newington Ice Arena

Hall-Southington 00 04 00/0 — 04

Newington co-op 01 02 01/1 — 05

First period—1, Nick Deriu (Ethan Ranger), NHS, 2:10.

Second period—2, Graham Kennedy (Jake Albert, Drew Booth), H-S, 0:39; 3, Nate Zmarlicki (Albert), H-S, 6:02; 4, Booth (Zmarlicki), H-S, 8:45; 5, Andrew Graham (Kyle Bucher), NHS, 9:27; 6, Ranger (Pat Doherty, Joseph Fogarty), NHS, 11:49; 7, Michael DiPietro (Booth), H-S, 13:03.

Third period—8, Mark Sweitzer (Bucher), NHS, 12:27.

Overtime—9, Deriu (Ranger, Max Kyrychenko), NHS, 2:34.

Penalties—H-S, 4 (8:00). NHS, 3 (6:00).

Shots—H-S, 47. NHS, 15.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 10. Matt Belair, NHS, 43

Records—H-S, 10-5-1. NHS, 10-5.

Swimming

Conard 93, Southington 87

Tuesday, Feb. 13

At Cornerstone Aquatic Center, West Hartford

200 med relay—1, CHS, 1:45.5; 2, SHS (Derek Melanson, Brendon Egan, Evan Bender, Alex Kuhr); 3, CHS.

200 free—1, Charles Krajc, CHS, 1:52.92; 2, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS; 3, Giovanni Laquintana, CHS; 4, Quintin Kimmel, SHS; 5, Rory Williams, CHS.

200 IM—1, Alex Chernysh, CHS, 2:06.67; 2, Julian Flores, CHS; 3, Brian Egan, SHS; 4, Lenny Belyaev, CHS; 5, Ben Wakefield, SHS; 5.

50 free—1, Auston Comrie, CHS, 23.42; 2, Benjamin Arky, CHS; 3, Bender, SHS; 4, Alejandro Held, CHS; 5, Kuhr, SHS.

Diving—1, Chase Galayda, SHS, 226.05; 2, Benjamin Giroux, CHS; 3, EJ Suski, SHS; 4, Kian Siadat, SHS; 5, Zach Lagana, CHS.

100 fly—1, Julian Flores, CHS, 57.55; 2, Bre. Egan, SHS; 3, Melanson, SHS; 4, Laquintana, CHS; 5, Held, CHS.

100 free—1, Arky, CHS, 50.82; 2, Comrie, CHS; 3, Heidgerd, SHS; 4, Colby Roy, CHS; 5, Bri. Egan, SHS.

500 free—1, Chernysh, CHS, 5:03.15; 2, Jackson Malsheske, SHS; 3, Kimmel, SHS; 4, Williams, CHS; 5, Matthew Remigino, CHS.

200 free relay—1, CHS, 1:35.63; 2, SHS (Bre. Egan, Bri. Egan, Heidgerd, Kuhr); 3, SHS (Wakefield, John Cocchiola, Jacob Holbrook, Kimmel).

100 back—1, Krajc, CHS, 56.43; 2, Melanson, SHS; 3, Bender, SHS; 4, Sarah Meade, SHS; 5, exhibition..

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 5-3.

Cheshire 98, Southington 88

Saturday, Feb. 17

At Cheshire Community pool

200 med relay—1, CHS, 1:43.84; 2, SHS (Derek Melanson, Brendon Egan, Evan Bender, Brian Egan); 3, CHS.

200 free—1, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 1:51.33; 2, Joe Cannata, CHS; 3, Peter Levens, CHS; 4, Justin Finkel, CHS; 5, Quintin Kimmel, SHS.

200 IM—1, Ben Brewer, CHS, 2:01.1; 2, Melanson, SHS; 3, Evan Levine, CHS; 4, Richmond Le, CHS; 5, Ben Wakefield, SHS.

50 free—1, Brian Egan, SHS, 24.52; 2, Alex Kuhr, SHS; 3, Harrison Hua, CHS; 4, Ankit Sahasrabudhe, CHS; 5, Nick Brunetti, CHS.

Diving—1, EJ Suski, SHS, 241.8; 2, Kian Siadat, SHS; 3, Noah Duncan, CHS; 4, Ben Ragozzine, SHS; 5, Brendan Bradley, CHS.

100 fly—1, Brewer, CHS, 55.46; 2, Bre. Egan, SHS; 3, Sahasrabudhe, CHS; 4, Levine, CHS; 5, Jacob Holbrook, SHS. .

100 free—1, Heidgerd, SHS, 51.06; 2, Cannata, CHS; 3, Bender, SHS; 4, Kyle Buchanan, SHS; 5, Donald Demollari, CHS.

500 free—1, Sam Hanke, CHS, 5:04.18; 2, Melanson, SHS; 3, Levens, CHS; 4, Finkel, CHS; 5, Jackson Malsheske, SHS.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Bre. Egan, Heidgerd, Alex Kuhr, Kimmel), 1:36.26; 2, CHS; 3, SHS (Wakefield, Buchanan, John Cocchiola, Holbrook).

100 back—1, Hanke, CHS, 57.23; 2, Bri. Egan, SHS; 3, Bender, SHS; 4, Sarah Meade, SHS; 5, Ethan Fielding, CHS.

100 breast—1, Le, CHS, 1:04.97; 2, Hua, CHS; 3, Bre. Egan, SHS; 4, Drew Bishop, CHS; 5, Tom Tsangarides, SHS.

400 free relay—1, CHS, 3:28.82; 2, SHS (Heidgerd, Kimmel, Melanson, Bender); 3, SHS (Wakefield, Buchanan, Malsheske, Bri. Egan).

Record—SHS, 5-4.

Gymnastics

Southington Meet

Saturday, Feb. 17

At American Gymnastics, Southington

Vault—(13 athletes) 1, Jordan Kermode, Rockville, 9.0; 2 (tie), Kelly Wiles, Bolton, and Blakely Hale, Ellington, 8.7; 4, Natalie Reeves, Southington, 8.3; 5, Erin Dunn, South Windsor, 8.2; 6 (tie), Rachel Williams, Southington, and Megan Connolly, Sacred Heart, 8.0; 8, Mychele Vaillancourt, Southington, 7.9; 9, Jen Thai, Southington, 7.8; 10, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 7.7; 11, Haley Frey, Ellington, 7.6; 12, Magi Hale, Ellington, 7.4; 13, Morgan Ramsay, Southington, 4.7.

Bars—(14 athletes) 1, Jordan Kermode, Rockville, 9.2; 2, Kelly Wiles, Bolton, 9.05; 3 (tie), Blakely Hale, Ellington, and Natalie Reeves, Southington, 8.3; 5, Patricia Gerich, South Windsor, 8.25; 6, Rachel Williams, Southington, 8.0; 7 (tie), Erin Dunn, South Windsor, and Mychele Vaillancourt, Southington, 7.9; 9, Megan Connolly, Sacred Heart, 7.8; 10, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 7.7; 11, Jen Thai, Southington, 7.6; 12, Haley Frey, Ellington, 7.2; 13, Alexa Caron, Southington, 6.5; 14, Magi Hale, Ellington, 4.8.

Beam—(13 athletes) 1, 1, Jordan Kermode, Rockville, 9.2; 2, Erin Dunn, South Windsor, 9.15; 3, Kelly Wiles, Bolton, 8.75; 4, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 8.6; 5, Megan Connolly, Sacred Heart, 8.55; 6, Blakely Hale, Ellington, 8.45; 7 (tie), Natalie Reeves, Southington, and Haley Frey, Ellington, 8.35; 9, Rachel Williams, Southington, 8.2; 10, Jen Thai, Southington, 8.05; 11 (tie), Mychele Vaillancourt, Southington, and Magi Hale, Ellington, 7.0; 13, Alexa Caron, Southington, 6.5.

Floor—(13 athletes) 1, Jordan Kermode, Rockville, 9.2; 2, Kelly Wiles, Bolton, 8.9; 3, Erin Dunn, South Windsor, 8.8; 4, Rachel Williams, Southington, 8.6; 5 (tie), Blakely Hale, Ellington, and Natalie Reeves, Southington, 8.5; 7, Megan Connolly, Sacred Heart, 8.2; 8 (tie), Kat Rothstein, Southington, and Haley Frey, Ellington, and Jen Thai, Southington, and Alexa Caron, Southington, 7.6; 12, Mychele Vaillancourt, Southington, 7.5; 13, Magi Hale, Ellington, 6.3.

All-Around—(12 athletes) 1, Jordan Kermode, Rockville, 36.6; 2, Kelly Wiles, Bolton, 35.4; 3, Erin Dunn, South Windsor, 34.05; 4, Blakely Hale, Ellington, 33.95; 5, Natalie Reeves, Southington, 33.45; 6, Rachel Williams, Southington, 32.8; 7, Megan Connolly, Sacred Heart, 32.55; 8, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 31.6; 9, Jen Thai, Southington, 31.05; 10, Haley Frey, Ellington, 30.75; 11, Mychele Vaillancourt, Southington, 30.3; 12, Magi Hale, Ellington, 25.5.

Farmington 133.9, Southington 132.55

Monday, Feb. 26

At American Gymnastics Center, Southington

Vault

Farmington (33.45)—1, Karissa Rovella, 8.7; 2, Anna Mihalek, 8.4; 3, Dayna Deakin, 8.2; 4, Lily Roy, 8.15.

Southington (32.65)—1, Natalie Reeves, 8.25; 2, Mychele Vaillancourt, 8.2; 3 (tie), Rachel Williams, Kaylin Leifert, and Jen Thai, 8.1.

Bars

FHS (33.15)—1, Rovella, 9.15; 2, Mihalek, 8.4; 3, Gabrielle Butler, 8.05; 4, Deakin, 7.55.

SHS (33.55)—1, Reeves, 8.7; 2, Williams, 8.6; 3, Thai, 8.25; 4, Kat Rothstein, 8.0.

Beam

FHS (32.9)—1, Rovella, 8.9; 2, Mihalek, 8.3; 3, Butler, 8.2; 4, Deakin, 7.5.

SHS (32.3)—1, Rothstein, 8.45; 2, Williams, 8.3; 3, Reeves, 7.95; 4, Vaillancourt, 7.6.

Floor

FHS (34.4)—1, Rovella, 9.2; 2, Mihalek, 8.85; 3, Deakin, 8.25; 4, Sophia Bottalico, 8.1.

SHS (34.05)—1, Williams, 8.95; 2, Reeves, 8.85; 3, Rothstein, 8.2; 4, Thai, 8.05.

All-Around

1, Karissa Rovella, FHS, 35.95; 2 (tie), Rachel Williams, SHS, and Anna Mihalek, FHS, 33.95; 4, Natalie Reeves, SHS, 33.75; 5, Kat Rothstein, SHS, 32.55; 6, Jen Thai, SHS, 31.95; 7, Dayna Deakin, FHS, 31.5; 8, Kaylin Leifert, SHS, 30.0; 9, Mychele Vaillancourt, 28.6.

Records—SHS, 1-4.