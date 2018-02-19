Obituary: Anthony D’Agostino, 66

Anthony D’Agostino, 66, of Southington passed away on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at HOCC New Britain, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lena (Cusano) D’Agostino.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1952 in Caiazzo, Italy, the son of the late Ralph and Anna (Giusti) D’Agostino. Prior to his retirement he had been employed by Rex Forge.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Concetta “Connie” DuFrensne and husband Dirk of Southington, his cherished grandchildren Natasha and Blake DuFrensne, his sister Maria Regan and husband Richard of Mesquite, NV, He also leaves his mother-in-law Erminina Cusano, brother-in-law Antonio Cusano and wife Jennetta and two nieces Josie and Marissa Cusano as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father-in-law Vincenzo Cusano.

He enjoyed gardening and collecting knifes as a hobby. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and nieces, his family was his life. He enjoyed vacationing in Rhode Island with his family and loved watching the grandchildren play in the ocean.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff in the ICU Department at the Hospital of Central CT at New Britain General for all their wonderful care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20th at 9:45 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10:30 am Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 4-8 pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com