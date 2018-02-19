Man arrested for string of Southington robberies

On Friday, Feb. 16, Jeffrey Stokarski, 43, of Waterbury was arrested on four outstanding warrants at Bristol Superior Court. The warrants stemmed from a string of robberies that occurred in Southington between Dec. 27, 2017 and Jan. 8, 2018. There were no injuries at any of the robberies.

The first warrant stemmed from an incident was on Dec. 27 at the Henny Penny location at 273 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Southington police responded to the robbery, and the investigation identified Stokarski as the man that store, went behind the counter, and pried open the cash register with his screwdriver. Stokarski stole $289.97 from the store before fleeing the area.

For this incident, Stokarski was charged first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

The second warrant stemmed from another robbery at the Henny Penny location on Dec. 31. Stokarski entered the store and ordered the same clerk that was working during the first robbery to open the register. The clerk complied, and Stokarski removed $161.80 and took two cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the area.

For this incident, Stokarski was charged with third degree robbery and sixth degree larceny. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

The third warrant stemmed from a robbery on Jan. 6 at the Mobil gas station at 1896 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Investigation revealed Stokarski entered the store armed with a knife, and he stole approximately $400 in cash and three cartons of cigarettes (valued at $116.90) before fleeing the area.

For this incident, he was charged with first degree robbery and fifth degree larceny. He was held on a $50,000 bond for this robbery.

The fourth incident occurred on Jan. 8 at the Food Bag at 860 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Police identified Stokarski as the man that entered the store armed with a knife. He stole approximately $76 in cash and cartons of cigarettes (valued at $702.60) before fleeing the area.

For this incident, he was charged with first degree robbery and fifth degree larceny. This incident carried a $50,000.00 bond.