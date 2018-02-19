Man arrested for abandoning bedridden woman

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Michael Flaherty, 47, of Southington, was arrested by Southington police on an outstanding warrant for abandoning a bedridden woman.

The warrant stemmed from an incident in July 2017. Flaherty had power of attorney for the victim, but he failed to provide necessary care. The victim was bedridden, and Flaherty left her alone for an extended period of time without food. When she was found, the victim was lying in bed, soiled in her own feces and urine.

Flaherty was charged with third degree abuse and cruelty to persons. He posted a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Feb. 26.