First Baptist Church of Southington recognized two middle school students, above, fduring the church’s annual remembrance for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keynote speakers were Bread for Life’s Missy Cipriano, Southington Community Services director Janet Mellon, and Rev. Christopher Adams. From left, First Baptist Church pastor Rev. Sharon Holt, students Tia Guay and Reilly Jarvis, and Southington Superintendent of Schools Timothy Connellan.