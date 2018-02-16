Obituary: Raymond DesRosiers, 90

Raymond DesRosiers, 90, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, February, 13, 2018 at his home. He was the husband of the late Janet (Sanger) DesRosiers.

Born March 12, 1927 in Enfield he was the son of the late Edward and Corinne (Lachapelle) DesRosiers.

Ray was a veteran of WWII serving with the U.S. Navy. In 1961 he graduated from Western New England College with a Bachelor of Science in Management Engineering. He retired from CL&P in 1989. He was a member of AARP and the Southington YMCA. He was an avid wood worker, enjoyed traveling and cross country skiing. Ray always possessed a positive attitude and lived his life to the fullest. He was a special man to all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children Ellen Maus and husband Michael of Hadlyme and William DesRosiers and wife Kathleen of Castle Pines, CO; three grandchildren, Katie Tully and husband Kevin of Winchester, MA, Michael Maus Jr. and Brandon Maus both of Hadlyme; three grandchildren, Scarlett, Jackson and Eve Tully and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Rita Jordt and two brothers, Donald and Ray’s twin brother, Richard DesRosiers.

A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville. Memorial calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington, CT 06489 or the ARC of New London County, 125 Sachem St., Norwich, CT 06360. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com