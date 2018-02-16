Obituary: Ellen J. (Philio) Bresnahan, 71

Ellen J. (Philio) Bresnahan, 71, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden.

She was born Nov. 8, 1946 in Troy, NY the daughter of the late Robert Philio and Florence (Higgins) Philio Palmer. She was the accounting manager at Oslo Switch in Cheshire from 1989 until her retirement. She graduated from Shenandoah High School and Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ. She lived in NJ for 9 years and moved to Southington with her family in 1975. She had worked in the accounting Dept of her family’s business, Nyren Bros. Inc. for 15 years. She spent her summers in Lake Pleasant NY in the Adirondacks, was an avid Angler, water skier and hiker. She was a gourmet cook and loved gardening.

She is survived by three loving daughters, Kelly Coulter and her husband Todd of Plantsville, Heather Dolan Roy of New Hartford and Erin Bresnahan of Southington and the father of her children, John C. Bresnahan of Southington. She also leaves her grandchildren Ashley and Sarah Mafale, Emma and Dakota Roy who were the loves of her life. She also is survived by her sister-in-law Amy Philio of ME, her very special nieces Rebecca Philio, Meghan Scott, Rachel Umphrey, Allison Bruno, and nephew Michael Bonnar .She was predeceased by a son John C. Bresnahan, a son-in-law John A.Dolan, her stepmother Dorothy Philio and stepfather Frederick Palmer.

The Funeral will be held Monday, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N.Main St. Southington to St. Thomas Church at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday 2-4 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the LPSF Foundation, PO Box 557, Speculator, NY 12164. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com