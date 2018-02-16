Bristol Hospital expands into Southington

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Bristol Hospital has expanded to Southington to offer convenience to patients at their new multi-specialty facility at 98 Main Street, suite 203. The 2,000 square foot facility is home to eight specialty care providers, featuring five exam rooms and an x-ray suite.

“We are very happy to be opening a satellite office in the town of Southington,” said practice manager Sandra Ustanowski. “Bristol Hospital is branching out and expanding to our surrounding communities, bringing our abundance of specialties closer to patients.”

Specialties include podiatry, sports medicine, urology, internal medicine, general surgery, behavioral health, pulmonary medicine and family medicine. Ustanowski said there is potential to bring in others in the future.

With the help of the chamber of commerce, a ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house introduced the new facility to the community.

“It’s a great sight to see,” said Taylor Crofton, chamber executive director. “What struck me about Bristol Hospital is they’ve heard from patients that they wanted a facility here. We have the type of community people want to be in.”

Several Town Councilors came out to welcome the team to Southington.

“It’s wonderful to have our neighbors now here in Southington,” said council chair Chris Palmieri. “It’s great to offer so many medical needs locally. We look forward to a great partnership.”

Councilor John Barry stressed the importance of local businesses, and to provide patients with options when it comes to choosing healthcare. “We wish you great success here.”

True to local businesses providing a touch of community pride, the facility is lined with photography of local landmarks, taken by resident Mark E. Malasics. The collection includes images of Crescent Lake, Panthorn Park and other nearby landscapes.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be included with a client like this,” he said.

Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group at Southington is open: Mondays from 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. top 5 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (860) 426-2851.