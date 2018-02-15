Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Feb. 14

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Feb. 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—Hall-Southington’s five-game winning streak was snapped after the Warrior-Knights fell by a goal, 5-4, in overtime to divisional Newington Co-op (10-5) at the Newington Arena. It won’t get any easier from here. The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice next week with contests against Farmington Valley (15-1), divisional WMRP (10-5-1), and Conard (9-7). Farmington Valley is currently the top team in Division II, while Conard is third. Hall-Southington is 10-5-1.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.