Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Feb. 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Feb. 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights tied their largest victory of the season with an 8-0 thrashing of Masuk (2-13) at the Rinks at Shelton, earning their fifth-straight win. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to the Newington Arena tomorrow to play divisional Newington Co-op (9-5). Game time is 6:05 p.m. Hall-Southington is 10-4-1.

Boys Swimming & Diving—Southington’s two-meet winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights fell, 93-87, to divisional Conard at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to the Cheshire Community Pool on Saturday to take on Cheshire. Meet time is 11:30 a.m. Southington is 5-3.

