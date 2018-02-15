Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Feb. 12

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Feb. 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win with a 68-51 victory at divisional Hall (2-16). Southington swept Hall this season, defeating the Warriors, 61-48, in their first meeting. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Tolland (5-13) on Friday. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is 12-6.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights closed out the regular season with their fifth-straight win after cruising to a 71-36 victory over divisional NW Catholic (0-19) at home, as 11 of their 12 players contributed to Southington’s scoring. The Knights held a 25-point lead at the half with the help of 23 points in the first quarter. Janette Wadolowski (4 assists, 3 steals) paced the offense with 25 points and grabbed a team high of 15 rebounds. Allison Carr (3 rebounds) backed Wadolowski with 12 points. The Knights will enter the postseason on Thursday when they host No. 9 EO Smith (13-7) as the eighth seed in the first round of the CCC Tournament. Game time is 6 p.m. Other first-round contests include No. 16 Plainville () at top-seeded RHAM (19-1), No. 15 Maloney (10-10) at No. 2 Simsbury (18-2), No. 14 Platt (12-8) at No. 3 Enfield (16-4), No. 13 Glastonbury (11-9) at No. 4 Farmington (17-3), No. 12 Middletown (12-8) at No. 5 Hall (17-3), No. 11 Wethersfield (14-6) at No. 6 Rocky Hill (16-4), and No. 10 Berlin (12-8) at No. 7 Windsor (15-5). Southington finished the regular season at 15-5 overall (7-2 home, 8-3 away), placing second to Hall (7-3) in the CCC West Colonial Division and fourth in the CCC West Region with a 6-4 regional record and 5-1 divisional record. Farmington (9-1) beat out Simsbury (8-2) to win the CCC West Patriot Division.

