Man arrested for family dispute

Southington police were called to the area of 26 Darling St. on Wednesday, Feb. 14 on a report of a family dispute, and the investigation led to the arrest of Christian Pagan, 24, of Southington, for a second incident at the address.

Officers were dispatched to Darling Street at approximately 6:07 p.m., and the investigation revealed that Pagan was involved in a family dispute, but he left the area prior to police arrival. Based on the interviews with those still at the scene, police did not believe that there was a criminal violation.

However, while police were attempting to locate Pagan to obtain his account of what occurred, Pagan returned to the area and became involved with a second dispute with a different family member. During the second dispute Pagan allegedly struck his family member in the face with a box and then fled the area. There was no visible injury to the victim, and the victim’s name was withheld by police.

Pagan was located and taken into custody. He was charged with disorderly conduct for his part in the second dispute, and he was held on a $3,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Feb. 15.