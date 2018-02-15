Council dips into contingency fund

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Town Council chair Chris Palmieri shared news at the Feb. 12 council meeting that, after collaboration between Board of Education chair Brian Goralski, Board of Finance chair John Leary and himself, it has been decided that the $3 million contingency set aside by the BOF last year would be split between the BOE and the town by 85 percent ($2,550,000) and 15 percent ($450,000).

The percentages are representative of the holes in their respective budgets. The contingency balance would help to counter some of the $5.1 million in cuts that the town faces from the state.

“Unfortunately, that still leaves us about $2.1 million short,” said Palmieri.

The contingency fund is different than the unassigned fund balance, or “rainy day fund.”

“We are constantly working together to come up with a way to cover the loss,” he said. “One of the things we’ve heard quite frequently is, ‘How about using your rainy day fund,’ and I think it’s important to share with the public why we feel that is not a prudent move to make for the residents’ sake.”

Palmieri said that the unassigned fund balance is intended to be used for a one-time, fiscal emergency. For example, the town used that balance for costs related to an ice storm in 2011. After the storm, the town was reimbursed partially by FEMA, money which was put straight back into the unassigned fund balance.

“This is not a one-time fiscal emergency,” Palmieri said. “Unlike the example, all indications are that the state will continue to cut grants to municipalities.”

He said that using the unassigned fund-balance for the operational budget would make the town vulnerable to a reduction to their bond rating, which currently stands at AA+. If the bond rating for the town decreases, it will result in higher bond rating costs, which will ultimately cost residents more for municipal improvements.

“We believe this is not in the best interest of the community,” said Palmieri. “I hope this helps some residents understand the situation we’re in and why we can’t start having conversations about using the unassigned fund balance.”

Town Manager Mark Sciota informed the council that the governor has put out proposals for fiscal year 2019, in which Southington is proposed to be cut an additional $75,000. He said he is in continuous contact with state legislators and working with them to manage the cuts. Additionally, Palmieri said he is in contact with Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz.

“I’ve been reaching out to try to get some direction, some guidance, on how to move forward. Obviously, our hands are tied based on the state budget,” said Palmieri.

The 2017 Grand List assessment of all taxable property (residential and commercial property, commercial personal property, and motor vehicles) in town that was produced last week showed a 1.6 percent increase, or $63,124,281 rise in value, from the 2017 assessment. Sciota said this was a “monumental feat,” and gives the town approximately $1.9 million in additional revenue to work with as they construct their 2018-19 budget.

The most recent Grand List was the final report from longtime Southington Town Assessor Brian Lastra. The former town assessor accepted a position in Danbury and served his last day on Feb. 9.

“We lost a true gentleman to Danbury,” Sciota said. “Brian is truly going to be missed, personally by me and certainly by this town. He put so much effort into the department and this town. He worked until he got the job done.”

Sciota is preparing to present his municipal budget to the finance department on Friday, Feb. 16. The Board of Education adopted their budget at their Jan. 25 meeting and are scheduled to present it to the Board of Finance on Feb. 15.

Other Business

The council unanimously approved the following business:

Factory Square project letter of support for Mat Florian and Justin French of Florian Properties, LLC; an Assistance to Firefighters Grant for new equipment for the Fire Department; a Diesel Engine Grant for improvements on trucks; and an Apple Harvest Festival coordinator contract introducing Melissa Cocuzza, who in January also took on the role of sponsorship coordinator.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Cyr, email her at SCyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.