Seniors’ listings for the Feb. 16 edition

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Jessica Baillargeon, retirement counselor, will lead the event. People are welcome to stop by. More info, call (860) 628-5656.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

SOUTHINGTON

ST PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION. Noon at Hawk’s Landing CC, 201 Pattonwood Dr. Cost is $16 (on sale Feb. 1-March 12), and includes corn beef and cabbage, boiled carrots, boiled potatoes, rye bread, chicken and rice stew, crackers, coffee, tea, soda, water, and ice cream with crème de menthe. Dial-A-Ride Transportation available upon request. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

MULBERRY GARDENS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Marie Terzak, retirement counselor, will lead the event. Light refreshments will be served. People are welcome to stop by. More info, call Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

SOUTHINGTON

AAC SEMI FINALS BUS TRIP. Time TBA. Bev Tooley Tourse offering bus trip to both AAC women’s basketball semi-final games at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Cost is $95. Call Calendar House trip desk, (860) 621-3014.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

SOUTHINGTON

AQUA TURF ST. PATRICK’S CELEBTRATION. 11 a.m. at Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St. Padraig Allen and the Maclean band playing old lrish celtic folklore and rock pop celtic music. Sit down lunch. Cost is $42. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

SOUTHINGTON

WESTCHESTER THEATRE BUS TRIP. Bus leaves at 9 a.m. Enjoy a matinee performance featuring the music of Marvin Hamlisch. Enjoy a pre-show lunch. Cost is $104. Park at the church. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

CALLING ALL BINGO CALLERS. Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Volunteers needed for bingo callers. Contact Carol Volpe, (860) 628-5656.

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.