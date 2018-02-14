Police blotter for the Feb. 16 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Feb. 1 to Friday, Feb. 9:
- Christine Deleo, 38, of 98 Meander Lane, Southington, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
- Richard Delcervo, 33, of 98 Meander Lane, Southington, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
- Safi Kachmar, 24, of 1065 Long Cove Rd., Gales Ferry, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and improper number of headlights.
- Jaclyn Obrien, 25, of 31 Wheeler Rd., North Grafton, Mass. was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Zygmunt Jurglewicz, 71, of 383 West St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
- Cynthia Basile, 58, of 21 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Jesse Vermeersch, 30, of 18 Bridle Path Dr., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with violation of animal restraint order.
- Michael L. Perrier, 48, of 190 Little John Dr., Becket, Mass., was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny and breach of peace.
- Robert Brown, 24, of 40 Nanel Dr., Glastonbury, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- James Larese Jr., 52, of 206 Country Club Rd., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Julia Desimone, 18, of 80 Homesdale Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Richard Daniels Jr., 48, of 80 Homesdale Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace. In a separate incident, he was charged with violation of conditions of release.
- Justin Colasante, 33, of 369 Lazy Lane, Southington, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with interfering with an officer and failure to renew license.
- James Mackiewicz, 36, of 24 Colt St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Leonidas Torres-Cabrera, 30, of 102 Spring St., Naugatuck, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with disorderly conduct and voyeurism.
- Sohail Najmi, 56, of 222 Bradley Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- James Larese Jr., 52, of 155 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with criminal attempt to commit fifth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny, possession of narcotics, and possession of marijuana.
- Richard H. Hancock, 43, of 107 Berlin Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with third degree strangulation, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and two counts of violating a protective oder.
- Robert Gray-Leclair, 36, of 110 Willow St., Meriden, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with violating a protective order and violating conditions of release.