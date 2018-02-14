Police blotter for the Feb. 16 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Feb. 1 to Friday, Feb. 9:

Christine Deleo, 38, of 98 Meander Lane, Southington, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Richard Delcervo, 33, of 98 Meander Lane, Southington, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Safi Kachmar, 24, of 1065 Long Cove Rd., Gales Ferry, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and improper number of headlights.

Jaclyn Obrien, 25, of 31 Wheeler Rd., North Grafton, Mass. was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Zygmunt Jurglewicz, 71, of 383 West St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Cynthia Basile, 58, of 21 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Jesse Vermeersch, 30, of 18 Bridle Path Dr., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with violation of animal restraint order.

Michael L. Perrier, 48, of 190 Little John Dr., Becket, Mass., was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny and breach of peace.

Robert Brown, 24, of 40 Nanel Dr., Glastonbury, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

James Larese Jr., 52, of 206 Country Club Rd., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Julia Desimone, 18, of 80 Homesdale Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Richard Daniels Jr., 48, of 80 Homesdale Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace. In a separate incident, he was charged with violation of conditions of release.

Justin Colasante, 33, of 369 Lazy Lane, Southington, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with interfering with an officer and failure to renew license.

James Mackiewicz, 36, of 24 Colt St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Leonidas Torres-Cabrera, 30, of 102 Spring St., Naugatuck, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with disorderly conduct and voyeurism.

Sohail Najmi, 56, of 222 Bradley Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

James Larese Jr., 52, of 155 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with criminal attempt to commit fifth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny, possession of narcotics, and possession of marijuana.

Richard H. Hancock, 43, of 107 Berlin Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with third degree strangulation, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and two counts of violating a protective oder.

Robert Gray-Leclair, 36, of 110 Willow St., Meriden, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with violating a protective order and violating conditions of release.