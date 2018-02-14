Meeting listings for the Feb. 16 edition

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB – ‘PRUNING 101’ 9:45 a.m. to noon at the American Legion hall, 66 Main St. Starts with a presentation by Dr. Yonghao LI of CAES called, “Pruning 101: Where, When, and How to Prune Trees,” followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: thanlon@snet.net or call (860) 628-6975.

AARP MEETING. 1 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Church hall, 238 Savage St. Meeting of the Southington Apple Valley Chapter AARP No. 4943 is open to all national AARP members and guests who might be interested in joining this chapter. Entertainment will follow the business meeting.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CHAMBER IN THE MORNING. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. on the third Wednesday of the month. Sponsored by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Seminar offers business-building information, networking. Attendees encouraged to bring business cards and literature. Contact: Southington Chamber at (860) 628-8036.

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon on the 4th Tuesday of every month at the American Legion hall, 66 Main St. Starts with a presentation at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: thanlon@snet.net or call (860) 628-6975.

SOUTHINGTON GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY. 7:30 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December) at the community room at the Orchards, 34 Hobart St. No admission charge.

ROTARY CLUB. Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. (except evenings for the last Tuesday of each month). Wednesday meetings at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Contact: Dolores Fanelli (860) 681-9548 or Christie Kuriger, (860) 426-0025.

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at 460 Broad St., Meriden. Monthly programs, techniques, field trips and competitions. Competition photos need to be submitted by 7 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. More info at castlecraigcamera.org.