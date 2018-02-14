Kids listings for the Feb. 16 edition

TUESDAY, FEB. 20

SOUTHINGTON

BABYSITTING CERTIFICATION COURSE. 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St. Open to Southington residents over 12 years of age. Cost is $45. Space is limited. RSVP at (860) 276-6281.

NOW thru MARCH

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SERVICES VOLUNTEER PROGRAM. The youth volunteer program is open to Southington youth, 14-15 years of age. Participants will be matched with a service project that fits their interest. Current opportunities: The Southington YMCA, Camp Sloper, and Southington Community Services. Projects will have a set schedule, description of responsibilities, and a mentor. Progam begins in March with training and orientation. For forms or info, call Southington Youth Services, (860) 276-6281.

MARCH 15, 29

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH CPR COURSE. Registration is limited to 12 slots. Open to Southington youth who have already completed the babysitting certification course. CPR course meets Thursday, March 15 and Thursday, March 29, 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St. Cost is $40. RSVP at (860) 276-6281.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

SOUTHINGTON

HELPING CHILDREN OVERCOME ANXIETY. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Southington Youth Services in the Weichsel Municipal Center, 196 N. Main St. Part of the Southington Youth Services parent information series. Dr. Thomas Finn, psychologist, will discuss causes of anxiety and practical ways parents can help children reduce anxiety symptoms and avoidance behavior. Open to Southington residents. Admission is free. Space is limited. RSVP at (860)276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com