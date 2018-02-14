Ice Hockey sweeps DII opponent

In their lone game of the week, the Warrior-Knights met up with a competitive, Division II team they just saw a little over a week ago. Their first meeting with that team was arguably their most successful and complete game of the season, as Hall-Southington managed to register a shutout.

Not much changed in their second meeting. The Warrior-Knights earned their fourth-straight win with a 4-2 victory over East Haven-Old Lyme-Old Saybrook-East Hampton at DiLungo Rink in East Haven on Saturday, Feb. 10, achieving their fourth Division II win.

Miles Aronow netted the game’s first goal on an assist by Michael DiPietro late in the first period. Following a scoreless second period, the Yellowjackets knotted the score with a goal just seconds into the third.

It didn’t take long for the Warrior-Knights to answer with a pair of back-to-back scores from DiPietro (assisted by Drew Booth, Aronow) and Nate Zmarlicki (assisted by Brendan Moore, Jake Albert) moments later. It was too little too late for the Yellowjackets when they squeezed their second goal in with 46 seconds remaining in regulation, as Andrew Mitchell capped off the victory with a score for good measure seconds later.

Zach Monti saved 31 shots in the net. Hall-Southington took 28 shots on goal and committed six of the seven penalties in the game.

The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice this week when they travel to the Rinks at Shelton on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to battle Masuk (2-12) and then head to the Newington Arena the next day for a date with divisional Newington Co-op (8-5). Hall-Southington is currently 9-4-1.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/02/13/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-feb-16-edition).