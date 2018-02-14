Gymnasts struggles continue at Valentine Invitational

The Lady Knights returned to Whiting Lane Elementary School in West Hartford for the third time this season on Friday, Feb. 9 where they placed sixth out of six teams with a score of 129.55 at the Valentine Invitational.

Glastonbury (134.35) posted their second-highest score of the season, fending off Wethersfield (131.35) by three points to win the invitational. Finishing in front of Southington were Ellington (131.05), Farmington (129.8), and Conard (129.6).

The Knights scored highest on vault with a 32.85. As she has done in every meet this season, Natalie Reeves once again led the team in all-around by matching her season best of 33.85. Reeves posted team high scores in all four events with an 8.55 on floor, 8.5 on bars, and 8.4 on vault and beam. Reeves score on beam was a season best for her.

Jen Thai was not far behind Reeves with an all-around score of 32.15, posting her highest mark on bars (8.25). Kat Rothstein contributed with an all-around score of 31.8, recording her highest mark on beam (8.2).

The Knights will be back in action this week when they host South Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 17. Meet time is 6:30 p.m. Southington is currently 1-3 in dual meets.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/02/13/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-feb-16-edition).