Girls basketball is on a roll

A poor shooting night from the foul line and the field didn’t stop the Lady Knights from beginning the week with a comfortable 47-30 victory at Suffield on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The Knights held a 19-point lead at the half while their defense held Suffield in check for most of the game, forcing the Wildcats to commit a total of 29 turnovers. Janette Wadolowski (3 assists, 3 steals) paced the offense with 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kristen Longley (7 rebounds, 3 steals) and Kelley Marshall (10 rebounds, 5 steals) contributed with seven points each.

The Knights capped off the week on Friday by earning their fourth-straight win with a 65-38 rout of the Chieftains at divisional Conard.

The Knights held a nine-point lead at the half with the help of 23 points in the first quarter and pulled away with the help of 17 points in the fourth as part of a pair of balanced halves. The Knights outrebounded the Chieftains, 53-33, and spent the majority of the night at the foul line, going 19-for-26 from the charity stripe.

Wadolowski (3 assists, 3 steals) marshaled the offense with 24 points and dominated the glass with a team high of 18 boards, going 7-for-9 from the free throw line. Brianna Harris (3 rebounds) backed Wadolowski with eight points, and Allison Carr (3 assists) contributed with seven points, as Carr grabbed nine rebounds and went 5-for-6 from the stripe.

The Knights will close out the regular season this week when they host divisional NW Catholic (0-18) on Monday, Feb. 12. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 14-5.

For this week's box scores, click here: