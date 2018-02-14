Fire report for the Feb. 16 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 30 incidents from Monday, Jan. 29 to Monday, Feb. 5:

Monday, Jan. 29

9:56:42 a.m., Spring Lake Rd. and Cathy Dr., HazMat release investigation

7:13:17 p.m., 340 Winding Ridge Rd., Smoke detector activation

Tuesday, Jan. 30

2:46:46 a.m., 193 Summit St., Vehicle accident

8:38:51 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Public service assistance

6:40:12 p.m., 426 Mount Vernon Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

Wednesday, Jan. 31

2:50:22 a.m., 201 W. Main St., Arc of Southington, Alarm system activation

3:35:24 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Overheated motor

6:01:12 p.m., Mine Hollow Rd. and Flanders, Vehicle accident

Thursday, Feb. 1

9:37:02 a.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincol College, Smoke detector activation

11:20:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, EMS call, excluding vehicle

11:51:24 a.m., 505 N. Main St., Stop & Shop, Vehicle accident

12:39:08 p.m., 150 Hart St., Vehicle accident

12:48:55 p.m., 234 Marion Ave., Smoke detector activation

1:30:31 p.m., 360 Summer St., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

4:16:31 p.m., 78 Laning St., Kenmore Apartments, Alarm system sounded

5:45:46 p.m., 27 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Friday, Feb. 2

6:20:45 a.m., 200 Executive Blvd. South, Vehicle accident

7:43:09 a.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Alarm system sounded

1:51:29 p.m., Queen St. and Lazy Ln., No Incident found on arrival

2:03:17 p.m., 181 Queen St., Hess, Gasoline or other flammable

9:24:28 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Oil or other combustible liquid

9:42:37 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Saturday, Feb. 3

1:37:10 a.m., 781 S. Main St., Wells Fargo, Vehicle accident

8:43:45 a.m., 150 Burritt St., CO detector activation

11:16:16 a.m., 34 Ford St., Chemical hazard (no spill)

1:12:54 p.m., 621 Queen St., Denny’s, Vehicle accident

1:59:34 p.m., 151 Pepperidge Dr., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, Feb. 4

2:46:45 p.m., 195 Sun Valley Dr., CO incident

5:32:03 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Monday, Feb. 5