Fire report for the Feb. 16 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 30 incidents from Monday, Jan. 29 to Monday, Feb. 5:
Monday, Jan. 29
- 9:56:42 a.m., Spring Lake Rd. and Cathy Dr., HazMat release investigation
- 7:13:17 p.m., 340 Winding Ridge Rd., Smoke detector activation
Tuesday, Jan. 30
- 2:46:46 a.m., 193 Summit St., Vehicle accident
- 8:38:51 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Public service assistance
- 6:40:12 p.m., 426 Mount Vernon Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
Wednesday, Jan. 31
- 2:50:22 a.m., 201 W. Main St., Arc of Southington, Alarm system activation
- 3:35:24 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Overheated motor
- 6:01:12 p.m., Mine Hollow Rd. and Flanders, Vehicle accident
Thursday, Feb. 1
- 9:37:02 a.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincol College, Smoke detector activation
- 11:20:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 11:51:24 a.m., 505 N. Main St., Stop & Shop, Vehicle accident
- 12:39:08 p.m., 150 Hart St., Vehicle accident
- 12:48:55 p.m., 234 Marion Ave., Smoke detector activation
- 1:30:31 p.m., 360 Summer St., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
- 4:16:31 p.m., 78 Laning St., Kenmore Apartments, Alarm system sounded
- 5:45:46 p.m., 27 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
Friday, Feb. 2
- 6:20:45 a.m., 200 Executive Blvd. South, Vehicle accident
- 7:43:09 a.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Alarm system sounded
- 1:51:29 p.m., Queen St. and Lazy Ln., No Incident found on arrival
- 2:03:17 p.m., 181 Queen St., Hess, Gasoline or other flammable
- 9:24:28 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Oil or other combustible liquid
- 9:42:37 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
Saturday, Feb. 3
- 1:37:10 a.m., 781 S. Main St., Wells Fargo, Vehicle accident
- 8:43:45 a.m., 150 Burritt St., CO detector activation
- 11:16:16 a.m., 34 Ford St., Chemical hazard (no spill)
- 1:12:54 p.m., 621 Queen St., Denny’s, Vehicle accident
- 1:59:34 p.m., 151 Pepperidge Dr., Smoke detector activation
Sunday, Feb. 4
- 2:46:45 p.m., 195 Sun Valley Dr., CO incident
- 5:32:03 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
Monday, Feb. 5
- 2:07:09 a.m., Meriden Ave and Beechwood Dr., Vehicle accident