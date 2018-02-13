Obituary: Samuel John ‘Jack’ Brown, 87

Samuel John “Jack” Brown, 87 years old of Southington, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, February 9, 2018. He was the husband of the late Marion (Miller) Brown.

He was born in Maxfield, Maine on January 21, 1931 to Samuel and Geneva (Smart) Brown. A younger sister, Annie, of Samuel died shortly after birth. He had four brothers, Willard, Jed, Dick and Irving and one sister Virginia McCann, all now deceased.

He is survived by two sons; Thomas Brown and his wife, Suzanne Brown of Manchester, CT and Michael Brown of Southington, CT and a daughter-in-law, Joan Brown of Farmington. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Andrew Brown of Berlin, CT and Meagan Brown of West Hartford, CT both of whom he adored and was very proud of and they of him.

He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. After the service he moved to Southington where he met his wife, Marion while ice skating at Lake Garda in Unionville, CT.

He was employed by both General Electric and Pratt & Whitney as a machinist before moving onto a small machine shop, Prospect Products in Newington, CT where he worked until retirement.

He leaves many, many relatives from Maine that he loved to visit at the yearly Brown Reunion, held on the shore of South Branch Lake in Maine where his father built a small camp shortly after Sam was born. He spent his whole life going there to visit family and friends. It was his favorite place to be. He especially enjoyed spending time there with his immediate family.

Throughout his life Sam earned his nickname of ‘Jack’ as he was a jack of all trades. His trade was a machinist but he was also a builder, plumber, mason, electrician and auto mechanic. He was an expert woodcarver and was known around town for the home-made maple syrup he made in a shed behind his garage he named, “Sappy Sam’s Syrupy Sugar Shack”.

He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He rooted for the UConn Women’s Basketball team fervently. He loved animals and had pets most of his life. He will be greatly missed by his friends and especially his family.

Calling hours will be held at DellaVecchia Funeral Home at 211 North Main Street in Southington, CT on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 from 6 to 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard Suite 48 in Southington, CT 06489 or the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

