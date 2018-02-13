Obituary: Robert Archie ‘Bob’ Donna, 84

DONNA, Robert Archie, 84, of Plantsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the Alzheimer’s Resource Center of Connecticut. He is now reunited with his beloved wife of 59 years Ghislaine (Brousseau) Donna, who predeceased him in 2014.

Bob was born on May 9, 1933 in Richford, Vermont, the son of the late Archie and Cecile (Piette) Donna Lumbra and his late stepfather Carlton Lumbra. He had a long career of over 35 years with Texaco starting as a truck driver, working his way up to Plant Manager. His favorite hobbies were playing the guitar and woodworking, spending many hours in his workshop making furniture for his wife, children and grandchildren. His quiet and gentle spirit and his sense of humor will be remembered and missed by those that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his 6 children David R. Donna of Plantsville; Robert P. Donna and his wife Laura of Granby; Carol Donna Ouellette and her husband Bob of Plantsville; Brian W. Donna and his wife Elise of Cheshire; Elaine Donna Barnes and her husband Christopher of Tolland; and Michelle Donna McCallum of New Britain; his 7 grandchildren Melissa M. Hayes and her husband Jesse; David A. and Brian J. Donna; Joshua and Logan Barnes; Renee and Ethan Donna; and his 3 great-grandchildren Allison, Caroline, and Anderson Hayes. He leaves his brother Raymond Lumbra and his wife Karen of South Carolina, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Florence Donna and by three brothers Roger Donna, Clayton Lumbra, and James Lumbra Sr.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center of Connecticut for the loving care, compassion, and comfort they’ve given to Bob. He made many new friends with members of the staff, always ready to tell them a joke or two to make them laugh.

Services to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018, at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville, CT. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research online at michaeljfox.org or by mail to: Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.