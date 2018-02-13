Obituary: Patricia E. (Senger) Willis, 63

Patricia E. (Senger) Willis, 63, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, February 8, 2018. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth H. Willis for 28 years.

Born on Nov. 16, 1954 in Southington to the late John and Gladys (Kaminski) Senger, she had been a longtime Plantsville resident.

Patricia was the former CFO at Cheshire Academy for 30 years. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her best buddy Smokey.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Newman and her husband Clifford of Port Orange, FL and 3 grandchildren: Tessa, Caitlin and CJ. She also leaves behind her 4 stepchildren; Kimberly Martin and her husband Peter, Denise Willis, Jill Calvo and Ryan Willis and his wife Helena. In addition to her husband Ken and her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Joan Kronenberger.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 4 – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

