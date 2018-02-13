Obituary: Maria (Boscia) Asciuto, 93

Maria (Boscia) Asciuto, 93, of Southington passed away on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Giuseppe Asciuto.

Maria was born in Santo Stefano di Camastra, Sicily, Italy, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Maria (Napoli) Boscia. She was a caring mother proud of her family, with strong devotion and respect for family life.

She is survived by her two sons Dr. Letterio Asciuto and wife Adriana of Southington and Dr. Thomas Asciuto and wife Marina of Irvine, CA, five grandchildren Corina, Janina, Joseph, Victoria and Martina, four great grandchildren Aaron, Vivienne, Victal and Verenna and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.

Calling hours will be Tuesday morning, February 13th from 9-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. A Mass will be held at 11 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Southington Care Center Recreation & Activity Fund, 45 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489

For online condolence and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com